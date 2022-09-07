Astradyne, Inc.: ASTRADYNE, INC., Is Granted Issuance Of United States Patent, Harbinger And Breakthrough Technology Catalyst For All Commerce

The patent and patent application provide first public recordation in a series of undisclosed technology innovations for commerce and social interplay in development and kept under wraps by Astradyne, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Astradyne, Inc. ("Astral Dynamic Networks"), a pioneer in technology development for commerce and social and business intercommunication, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has acknowledged the innovative nature of its technology by issuing Patent Number:11392974 strengthening Astradyne's intellectual property position and value.

The patent titled, "Intelligent System and Method of Payment, Finance, and Social Commerce", based on proprietary cutting-edge AI, was invented by Fabrizio Boccardi and acquired by Astradyne from WealthIntel, Inc. in an asset purchase transaction which closed in February 2022. Following the acquisition of the assets of WealthIntel, Astradyne named Mr. Boccardi as its Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chief Designer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, and entered into a collaboration agreement with WealthIntel to build technology for Astradyne.

"This initial Patent represents a very small component of our overall technology and demonstrates our commitment and ability to configure digital innovations for commerce. The overwhelming majority of our technology is treated as trade secrets and will be filed strategically for patenting with the USPTO and internationally in due time, as we approach launch of our products and services in the market", said, Roberto Marchisio Co-Chief Designer at Astradyne.

"At Astradyne, we believe that new markets are spawned by disruptive services which are best provided when supported by sustainable and scalable advanced technology that meaningfully and comprehensively enhances mankind's capabilities to engage in the many challenges of life and to thrive", stated Fabrizio Boccardi, who added, "with this strategy of pushing the boundaries of technology to solve problems focused on optimizing trade, economics, business and social interaction, we aim to continuously build value over time for our shareholders."

Astradyne, Inc. (Astral Dynamic Networks) is a United States growth-stage technology company that creates, designs, develops, and licenses evolutionary high-tech systems, methods, tools, and applications focused on providing innovative means of commerce and communication via groundbreaking products and services for consumers, businesses, industries, governments, and financial institutions worldwide. Astradyne is pioneering novel systems and technologies designed to revolutionize the digital highway for commerce and social interplay. Its technology solutions are impactful and transformational, designed to forge the future of commerce and social interaction, defying limitations, and creating the future of business and consumer exchange through next generation commerce. www.Astradyne.us - www.AstralDynamicNetworks.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including acceptance of Astradyne's products, increased levels of competition for Astradyne's new products and technological changes, Astradyne's dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks.

CONTACT:

James Hedberg

Jim.hedberg@astradyne.us

VP of Finance

SOURCE: Astradyne, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714921/ASTRADYNE-INC-Is-Granted-Issuance-Of-United-States-Patent-Harbinger-And-Breakthrough-Technology-Catalyst-For-All-Commerce