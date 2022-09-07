Walgreens Health Partners with Claim.MD to Streamline Claims Submission Process, Reduce Denials, and Improve Cash Flow

Electronic claims platform provides cleaner, more accurate claims for nationwide Health Corner locations within the pharmacy retail chain

PECOS, NM / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Claim.MD, a leading electronic data interchange (EDI) clearinghouse helping to streamline the billing and collection process for providers, payers and software vendors, today announced a contract with Walgreens Health to reduce claims denials and improve cash flow. The platform will be used by the organization's Health Corners, which provide clinical and chronic care management services to patients within Walgreens pharmacies.

Claim.MD converts patient claims information from Walgreens Health to electronic ANSI X12 standards, enabling staff members to review and correct any claims errors, while monitoring real-time remittance data through an online portal. Through this process, Walgreens Health can ensure that each claims submission is received, processed, and confirmed by the payer, significantly speeding up the reimbursement process.

"Inefficiency within the revenue cycle has become a chronic condition across healthcare, but Walgreens Health is committed to proactively improving our claims operations," said Brett Kleebauer, director of revenue cycle management, Walgreens Health. "We turned to Claim.MD to ensure our reimbursement processes were as streamlined as possible and their team delivered with an impactful, cost-efficient solution. The platform helps us to always submit clean claims which lowers our denials rate, while reducing days in A/R to improve our cash flow."

The Claim.MD solution integrates with Walgreens Health's existing electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, while having the flexibility to adapt to future IT enhancements.

"It has been a great partnership working with Brett and his team at Walgreens Health," said Nihal Titan, vice president of Claim.MD. "We applaud Walgreens Health's consumer-centric healthcare strategy to deliver value-based, home care solutions to often-underserved communities, and are honored to support their claims processing efforts."

Claim.MD helps healthcare providers, software vendors and insurance carriers easily manage electronic medical transactions. With Claim.MD, providers control their claims from filing to payment - reducing costly staff time to research and correct rejected claims. When claim follow-up with a payer is necessary, Claim.MD simplifies the process with a complete and readable claim history that can be printed for proof of timely filing.

Kleebauer described how the platform assists with new payer client implementations: "One area of our business that is so important to us is constantly improving the relationships with our payer clients. Because the Claim.MD platform provides more timely and accurate billing, it allows us to streamline those interactions. We've also been able to grow our business through new client implementations, as the platform allows us to test the claims data from individual payers while easily communicating those findings."

About Claim.MD

Founded in the early 1980s, Claim.MD is a leading EDI Clearinghouse which processes tens of millions of transactions every month. The company's extensive insurance network links providers to Medicare, Medicaid, Blue, and thousands of commercial insurance companies across the country. Designed with the provider in mind, Claim.MD's cost-effective and robust product and service offerings are designed to meet provider collection goals. The company's system of tools is designed to help providers send clean claims the first time and offer visual tracking to easily see issues and collection trends as industry billing situations change. For more information, visit: https://www.claim.md/

About Walgreens Health

The Walgreens Health business segment is a technology-enabled care model powered by a nationally scaled, locally delivered, healthcare platform. Walgreens Health will bring equitable, personalized, whole-person healthcare to local communities across America, wherever and however it's best for consumers - in-store, at home, in the doctor's office and via mobile app. Working alongside payors and providers across the country, Walgreens Health will create a better experience for consumers, improve health outcomes and lower costs by leveraging Walgreens strengths and assets, including trusted consumer relationships and community presence, national scale, care teams and partnerships with payors and providers across the country.

