Trailblazer of connected safety sets new standard in single-gas detection with the launch of its latest technology for industrial workers

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN)a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced it will unveil the G6 single-gas detector setting a new standard in connected worker wearables at the upcoming National Safety Council (NSC) Safety Congress Expo, to be held September 19-21 at the San Diego Convention Center.

"The challenge was how to bring the increased safety and operational performance of connected safety to scenarios where workers typically use disposable detectors that last only a couple of years," said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair, Blackline Safety.

"G6's long-lasting connectivity gives progressive, safety-focused industrial workplaces the technology they need to harness vital safety data and respond quickly to incidents-with minimal effort."

At NSC, Blackline will give attendees a firsthand look at the most disruptive solutions for connected safety available today, featuring:

New Product Launch G6 Wearable Single-Gas Detector : A first look at Blackline's latest innovation for oil and gas, petrochemical and other industrial workplaces, enabling fast incident response time, better safety and compliance, long-lasting connectivity and improved efficiency-all in one cloud-connected device.

: A first look at Blackline's latest innovation for oil and gas, petrochemical and other industrial workplaces, enabling fast incident response time, better safety and compliance, long-lasting connectivity and improved efficiency-all in one cloud-connected device. Professional Development Discussion Linking EHS to ESG, Tuesday September 20, 2-3 pm PST, Room 29 D : An opportunity for safety leaders to learn how global brands like L'Oreal and Repsol are leveraging data and technology to demonstrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact and help environmental, health and safety (EHS) become part of the business strategy conversation. Panelists include Laynnea Myles, Assistant VS, EH&S, L'Oreal; Jennifer Ward, S&E Systems Lead Supervisor, Repsol; and Sean Stinson, Chief Growth Officer, Blackline Safety.

: An opportunity for safety leaders to learn how global brands like L'Oreal and Repsol are leveraging data and technology to demonstrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact and help environmental, health and safety (EHS) become part of the business strategy conversation. Panelists include Laynnea Myles, Assistant VS, EH&S, L'Oreal; Jennifer Ward, S&E Systems Lead Supervisor, Repsol; and Sean Stinson, Chief Growth Officer, Blackline Safety. Media Briefings: Blackline representatives will be available for one-on-one media interviews to demonstrate the all-new G6 transformative features and benefits. Media briefings can be booked in advance here: https://calendly.com/blacklinesafety-/live-demo-nsc-congress-2022. Blackline Safety can be found at Booth 2627 in Hall E during the show.

The new G6 product launch follows a series of awards won by Blackline Safety over the last several months, including four prestigious 2022 Industrial Hygiene Awards two platinum awards for its G7 EXO Portable Area Gas Monitors and two gold awards for its G7 Personal Gas Detection products. The company was also named best in class for Lone Worker Monitoring by the 2022 Canadian Occupational Safety Readers' Choice Awards for a second consecutive year.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT. With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 185 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

