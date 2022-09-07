Live demo highlights:

Multi-camera Ethernet data stream using OMNIVISION's OX03F10+ OAX4000 paired with the Marvell Brightlane 88QB5224 Ethernet camera bridge

Seamless upgrade to HD resolution with the OMNIVISION OX01F10 1.3MP SoC coupled with Analog Devices' C2B Car Camera Bus link technology

OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch display technology, today announced the first-of-its-kind automotive demonstrations to be held in booth 28 at AutoSens Brussels, September 12-14, 2022. OMNIVISION will demonstrate a seamless upgrade from standard (SD) to high-definition (HD) resolution cameras and showcase multiple HD automotive cameras streaming over the Ethernet.

"OMNIVISION is committed to partnerships and working with the automotive ecosystem to develop new solutions to enhance camera resolution, design flexibility, and ultimately improved safety in cars," said Andy Hanvey, Director of Automotive Marketing, OMNIVISION. "We are thrilled to provide the first live demonstrations of new in-cabin and exterior camera upgrades resulting from our partnerships with Analog Devices and Marvell."

Andy adds, "With Analog Devices, we have worked to provide automotive OEMs a seamless upgrade from standard to high-definition resolution cameras. In addition, as the industry moves to the software defined vehicle era, we have partnered with Marvell to enable multiple high-resolution cameras to stream data over the Ethernet. These upgrades have been developed to ensure low cost and minimal engineering time for our customers."

Seamless Upgrade to HD Resolution Cameras

OMNIVISION has partnered with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to provide a camera system that allows automotive OEMs to seamlessly upgrade from SD to HD resolution while maintaining exceptional performance and the lowest system cost. The solution features OMNIVISION's OX01F10 1.3-megapixel (MP) SoC coupled with ADI's C2B Car Camera Bus (C2B) link technology for entry level HD rear-view (RVC) and surround-view (SVS) cameras and e-mirrors.

"Combining ADI's C2B and the OX01F10 SoC enables automotive OEMs an optimized camera performance while utilizing a low-cost and flexible UTP cable harness," said Paul Slattery, strategic marketing, ADI.

ADI's C2B is an automotive HD camera link technology with indistinguishable performance to low-voltage differential signaling (LVDS) interfaces. C2B enables HD performance over a low-cost unshielded twisted pair cable harness. A high-speed backchannel allows manufacturers to optimize camera performance in real time, a step improvement over national television standards committee (NTSC) cameras.

OMNIVISION's OX01F10 SoC integrates a 3-micron-pixel image sensor and advanced image signal processor in a single ¼-inch optical format package, enabled by the PureCelPlus technology. The SoC enables designers to achieve a small form factor with excellent low-light performance, ultra-low power and reduced cost while improving reliability by using only one printed circuit board.

Integrating HD Cameras Into the Software-Defined Vehicle

OMNIVISION has partnered with Marvell to demonstrate its OX03F10 and OAX4000 with the industry's first multi-gigabit Ethernet camera bridge, the Marvell Brightlane 88QB5224, allowing each camera to stream data over Ethernet. The combined solutions allow camera video that would otherwise be transported via point-to-point protocol (P2PP) to be encapsulated over Ethernet, thereby integrating cameras into the Ethernet-based in-vehicle network (IVN). The solutions work with both interior and exterior cameras and are ideal for SVS and other applications in which numerous cameras are utilized and the output of those cameras is used, or could be used, by multiple subsystems or zones.

"Ethernet is the foundation of the software-defined vehicle. By using this Ethernet camera bridge from our Brightlane automotive portfolio to connect cameras to the zonal Ethernet switch, the cameras are integrated into the end-to-end, in-vehicle network," said Amir Bar-Niv, vice president marketing of Marvell's automotive business unit. "Standard Ethernet features such as security, switching, and synchronization are now available to the camera system, and a simple software update is all that's required when porting the system from one automobile model to another. Shorter runs to the zonal switches reduce the cable cost and weight, as well."

Both solutions are available now. Contact your OMNIVISION sales representative for more information: www.ovt.com/contact-sales. To schedule a demo with OMNIVISION during AutoSens Brussels: www.ovt.com/company/events/autosens-brussels-2022/

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog and touch display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; computing; medical; and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today's commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OMNIVISION, PureCelPlus-S and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005506/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sandy Fewkes

Kiterocket

+1 408.529.9685

sfewkes@kiterocket.com

Company Contact:

Mengxi Liu

OMNIVISION

+1 408.653.3484

mengxi.liu@ovt.com