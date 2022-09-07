CeCors, Inc.: PsyKey Inc Announces Beta Testing of its Telemental Health App Aimed to Aid in North America's $330 Billion Mental Health Crisis

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary PsyKey Inc. is pleased to announce it has completed the beta version of its Telehealth App PSYKEY LIVE.

Accessibility to quality mental health support through qualified care providers can be an overwhelming task. According to Whitehouse.gov, an estimated $280 billion was spent on mental health services in the United States in 2020. In Canada, over the past 20 years, mental health costs have increased by 646%, bringing the economic burden to an estimated $51 billion per year, according to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH). This cost includes health care, lost productivity, and reductions in health-related quality of life.

The PSYKEY LIVE App was created to streamline accessing mental health support services. The app is designed with ease of use and convenience at the forefront of importance, providing individuals direct access to mental health support providers via video conferencing, live chatting and more. The comprehensive App platform allows users to view profiles of care providers, schedule and track appointments, and create individual private health profiles. These profiles can house users' private health records, medication use information, and any critical notes individuals may wish to disclose to the providers they choose. The PSYKEY LIVE App is now ready for real-world beta testing and will be utilized in various settings to fine-tune and optimize its functionality.

Digital interaction and Telehealth have become more prevalent in recent years, especially under the health restrictions the world is currently dealing with. Not only does digital Telehealth offer convenience to all, but it also affords PSYKEY LIVE the ability to offer support to rural, remote, and high-risk communities across the country, bridging the gap and providing real accessibility.

About PsyKey Inc.

PsyKey Inc. Is an innovative wellness company that specializes in the development and commercialization of mycology-based entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations. From functional to psychedelic PsyKey believes in the magic of mushrooms.

As part of its optimal wellness strategy, PsyKey understands the importance of access to support services and healthcare professionals. Management is continuously engaged in the development of tools that will aid in removing barriers and providing inclusivity.

