Sarcedo, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - Officina Stellare Società per Azioni (S.p.A.) ("Officina Stellare") announces that it has successfully achieved the 'Generation Impact 2030' ("GI2030") certification, awarded by Generation Female, a global non-profit association established to empower women leaders. GI2030 certification helps businesses take stock and assess their current policies and practices against comprehensive ESG indicators, equipping them with a foundation and roadmap to make progress on ESG strategies and goals.

"Our company has always focused on the future of science and space - we design and develop highly complex and innovative systems for earth and space applications. But we also pay close attention to the future of business, and ESG is very much an important part of the way forward. Our goal is to continue creating value through sustainability, inclusiveness and corporate social responsibility," said Giovanni Dal Lago, Co-Founder and CEO of Officina Stellare.

GI2030 aims to make it clearer and easier for companies to identify and implement relevant ESG standards. The indicators measured under GI2030 are comprehensively aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and all key ESG standard setters, and distilled into four key pillars - Governance, People, Planet and Prosperity - for ease of understanding and tracking. GI2030 also provides enough scope for businesses to improve and enhance their performance through four different levels of certification that include Commitment, Merit, Distinction and Pro-distinction. GI2030's emphasis on clear, comprehensive, and credible ESG reporting is particularly pertinent for European Union (EU) companies ahead of upcoming EU compliance rules. Besides helping companies to take stock of their ESG information, risks and opportunities, GI2030's third-party independent audit process also provides a head-start in preparing for future sustainability reporting assurance requirements.

GI2030 is unique and distinct in its comprehensive scope and requirement for independent, third-party audit. "We believe in a comprehensive standard because we recognize the interconnected nature of ESG values, risks and impact, and want to provide companies with a more holistic roadmap to evaluating and improving their ESG strategies. Credibility and accountability are also critical, so an independent audit is a strict requirement in order for companies to achieve GI2030 certification", said Anna Shpak, Founder of Generation Female and GI2030.

Officina Stellare already has several ESG-related initiatives in place to foster product innovation, reduce the environmental footprint of its operations and promote employee engagement, among others, and the GI2030 certification has helped to provide a more comprehensive and holistic analysis. Since completing the GI2030 certification, Officina Stellare has already started reflecting on the results of the assessment and compiling the learnings so as to enhance the ESG strategy. For Officina Stellare, key areas of focus include continued product innovation, investment in learning and development opportunities for Officina Stellare employees and the creation of a workplace that fosters employee engagement, health and wellbeing, as well as industry engagement and collaborations to enhance research. To this end, for example, Officina Stellare will host the NYRIA (Network of Young Researchers in Instrumentation for Astronomy) Workshop in November 2022, which is designed to encourage early-career researchers working with ground-based, visible and infrared instrumentation for astronomy to engage with each other in a friendly environment.

Summing up the company's experience with the GI2030 ESG certification, Officina Stellare Co-Founder and CEO Giovanni Dal Lago said, "GI2030 helped us to put more structure around our ESG-related initiatives, better understand our strengths and areas for improvement, as well as establish a baseline and roadmap to guide our efforts to achieve our goals. It also provided a valuable opportunity to engage our internal and external stakeholders, and clearly communicate our commitment to sustainable growth."

GI2030 will help companies to play a crucial role in driving positive change, ensuring a positive impact on people, communities, the environment and society. In doing so, we believe companies can build up brand equity and connect with a new generation of customers, investors and stakeholders who prioritize socially responsible entrepreneurship, sustainable impact, and long-term value creation.

Officina Stellare has headquarters in Sarcedo (Vicenza) and specializes in the design and manufacturing of high technology opto-mechanical system instrumentation for the Aerospace, Scientific Research and Defense-related domains. They are also listed on Euronext Growth Milan of the Italian Stock Exchange.

