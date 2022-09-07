Concrete Floor Coating Market to be Worth $7.3 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global concrete floor coating market size is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing investments in green buildings across the U.S. is a key factor fueling the growth of the market.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Asia Pacific dominated the overall market in 2021 and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

dominated the overall market in 2021 and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Epoxy was the largest product segment in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period.

The indoor segment was the largest application segment in 2021 with a revenue share of more than 65.0% and is anticipated to retain its lead over the forecast period.

Concrete Floor Coating Market Growth & Trends

Green buildings incorporate the use of eco-friendly and lightweight materials to maintain and improve the indoor air quality and efficiency of energy, water, and other resources. The concrete floor coatings are designed to be VOC-free and eco-friendly. This factor is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Powder coatings are gaining popularity since they have an advantage over other coatings, in terms of environmental regulations, given their solvent-free and VOC-free nature. This is likely to propel industry growth over the coming years. Epoxy, polyurethane, and polyaspartic are the majorly used products as concrete floor coatings in North America. Product types analyzed in the report include acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, polyaspartic, and others. Epoxy concrete floor coatings include solids, solvent-borne, and water-based epoxy coatings. Polyurethane concrete floor coatings cover moisture-cure, solvent-borne, solids, and water-based coatings. Other product types include polyuria-based coatings.

Asia Pacific occupied the largest revenue share in 2021. A positive economic outlook and growth in the residential and non-residential construction sectors are expected to create growth opportunities for manufacturers, contractors, and service providers across Canada. However, one of the biggest threats is the uncertainty around the trade relationships with the U.S. Another potential risk is the Canadian high household debt, making households more vulnerable to an economic or interest rate shock.

Concrete Floor Coating Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global concrete floor coating market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Concrete Floor Coating Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Epoxy

Polyurethanes

Polyaspartic

Others

Concrete Floor Coating Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Outdoor

Indoor

Concrete Floor Coating Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Concrete Floor Coating Market

Trucrete Surfacing Systems

The Sherwin-Williams Company

North American Coating Solution

BASF SE

Vanguard Concrete Coating

Tennant Coatings

Jotun

Axalta Coating Systems

Elite Crete Systems

Stonhard

PPG Pittsburgh Paints

Key Resin Company

BEHR Process Corp.

Epmar Corp.

Pratt & Lambert

