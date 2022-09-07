The remarkable performance of PV in the Netherlands in August was due to more sun, higher generating capacity, and falling energy demand.Solar energy was able to cover around 25.5% of total electricity demand in the Netherlands in August, according to new figures released by Energieopwek.nl, which is controlled by a consortium formed by Hanze University Groningen, Tennet, Gasunie, and Netbeheer Nederland. The increase in the share of solar was due to three factors: a higher number of PV installations that went online during the year, falling electricity demand, and an exceptional number of sunny ...

