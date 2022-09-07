Pantheon Resources PLC: Pantheon Resources Graduates to the OTCQX Best Market

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Pantheon Resources plc ("Pantheon" or the "Company") (AIM:PANR) (OTCQX:PTHRF), the oil and gas company with a 100% working interest in all of its oil projects spanning c. 153,000 acres adjacent and near to transportation and pipeline infrastructure on the Alaska North Slope ("ANS"), is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of PTHRF. Pantheon has upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Market.

The OTCQX is the highest market tier of OTC Markets and trading will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. Pantheon's ordinary shares will continue to trade on AIM under the symbol PANR.

Pantheon Resources Plc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PTHRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Jay Cheatham, CEO of Pantheon Resources, commented, "I am pleased to announce this achievement of Pantheon upgrading to OTCQX, the highest tier of OTC Markets. This is an excellent opportunity for the Company to be able to provide fully transparent trading to our U.S. investors in real time, and to help further increase both accessibility and visibility to trade Pantheon stock for U.S. investors at this key stage in our journey. Given 100% of our oil and gas assets are located onshore USA, this is a logical step for our Company."

Further information: Pantheon Resources plc

Jay Cheatham, CEO +44 20 7484 5361 Justin Hondris, Director, Finance and Corporate Development

Canaccord Genuity plc (Nominated Adviser and broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, James Asensio +44 20 7523 8000 BlytheRay

Tim Blythe, Megan Ray, Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell +44 20 7138 3204

Notes to Editors

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on several large projects located on the North Slope of Alaska ("ANS"), onshore USA where it has a 100% working interest in 153,000 highly prospective acres with potential for multi billion barrels of oil recoverable. A major differentiator to other ANS projects is its close proximity to transport and pipeline infrastructure which offers a significant competitive advantage to Pantheon, allowing for materially lower capital costs and much quicker development times. The Group's stated objective is to create material value for its stakeholders through oil exploration, appraisal and development activities in high impact, highly prospective conventional assets, in the USA; a highly established region for energy production with infrastructure, skilled personnel and low sovereign risk. All operations are onshore USA, with drilling costs materially below that of offshore wells.

