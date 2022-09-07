The Bee's Knees British Imports Grows into New, Larger, U.S. Location

Top Retailer of British Imports Expands Available Product Inventory and Celebrates Grand Opening on September 9th

WEST ACTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / The Bee's Knees British Imports, a U.S. retailer specializing in goods and gifts from across the pond , is now open for business in a larger, charming location at 566 Massachusetts Avenue, West Acton, Massachusetts. Known for working directly with the most coveted suppliers of British goods including Emma Bridgewater, Burleigh, Dunoon, Victoria Eggs, and Cornishware, The Bee's Knees British Imports will make available to customers new product inventory and offer limited-time sales. The women-owned business is celebrating its growth and thanking customers with a special Grand Opening Ceremony and Afternoon Tea Party on Friday, September 9, 2022 beginning at 10am ET. Festivities will be kicked off with a ribbon cutting performed by Her Majesty's Consul General to New England, Dr Peter Abbott OBE. Additional surprises and promotions both in store and online will occur throughout the weekend until Sunday, September 11. https://www.thebeeskneesbritishimports.com/

The Bee's Knees British Imports is led by a team of female entrepreneurs that hail from Britain: Donna (Biggleswade, Bedfordshire), Lucinda (Congleton, Cheshire) and Trish (Newbury, Berkshire.)

"We are delighted to offer everyone a special, roomier, spot to discover and experience the best of British culture, traditions and craftsmanship on this side of the pond," said Lucinda Sears, co-founder, The Bees Knees British Imports. "As we grow, we look forward to continuing to honor our British heritage with our customers and provide the highest level of service both in-store and online."

The Bee's Knees British Imports Grand Opening & Tea Party Schedule

Friday, September 9, 2022

10am ET - Grand Opening Celebrations Begin

10:30am - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Her Majesty's Consul General to New England, Dr Peter Abbott OBE

11am - 4pm - Ongoing festivities featuring new product reveals, discounts and more! Both in store and online.

4pm - 6pm - Afternoon Tea Party. Enjoy tasty treats and tea while wearing your fanciest frocks, hats & fascinators!

Since 2011, The Bee's Knees British Imports has offered an eclectic range of products with a unique style to appeal to both British abroad and anglophile American customers. Product selections span across homewares, collectables, gifts, linens, fine china, pottery and much more. Many suppliers are small, women-owned businesses. The store's expansive selection of fine British goods is complemented by first class, reliable customer service.

Media Contact:

Karyn Martin

Golden Thread Agency

617.462.0108

karyn@goldenthreadagency.com

About The Bee's Knees British Imports

Established in 2011 from a mutual appreciation of shared English heritage, The Bee's Knees British Imports is led by a team of female entrepreneurs that hail from Britain: Donna (Biggleswade, Bedfordshire), Lucinda (Congleton, Cheshire) and Trish (Newbury, Berkshire.) Now residing in Massachusetts, the British expats have dedicated their lives to bringing a small part of Britain "across the pond." The company's mission is to provide access to the finest quality British-made and designed products including homewares, collectables, gifts, linens, stationery, crafts, pottery, fine foods, accessories and more. The retailer carries more than 70 brands and over 5,000 skus including high profile brands such as: Emma Bridgewater, Dunoon, Cornishware, Burleigh and more. The Bee's Knees British Imports retail store is located at 566 Massachusetts Avenue, West Acton, Massachusetts and online at https://www.thebeeskneesbritishimports.com/

SOURCE: The Bee's Knees British Imports

