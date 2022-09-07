Simplilearn: SIMPLILEARN PARTNERS WITH PURDUE UNIVERSITY TO OFFER DIGITAL MARKETING BOOTCAMP

The bootcamp is designed for individuals who want to start a career as a digital marketer.

Learners enrolled in the bootcamp will learn popular tools such as Facebook Ads, HootSuite, SEMrush, Google Ads, Ahref, Instagram Ads and YouTube Analytics.

Students experience eight times more live interaction than a typical online course with live online classes led by industry experts.

Learners will receive a joint certificate from Purdue University and Simplilearn upon completion of the program.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a leading global online bootcamp for digital skills training, has partnered with Purdue University to offer a Bootcamp in Digital Marketing. The six-month program is designed especially for learners who want to start a career as a digital marketer. The program will assist learners in understanding the digital marketing sphere through access to live classes, interactive sessions, practice assessments and capstone projects. Some key features of this program include masterclasses from top Purdue instructors, hands-on training with several industry-relevant projects, live online classes with industry experts, membership eligibility to join the Purdue University Alumni Association and a digital marketing bootcamp certificate from Simplilearn and Purdue University.





The bootcamp also gives learners the opportunity to become Meta-certified marketers through a Meta Blueprint Exam Voucher.

Individuals without a marketing background can also enroll to improve career prospects. The topics that will be covered include an introduction to marketing, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, social media marketing, content and email marketing, mobile marketing, web analytics, conversion optimization, and a digital marketing bootcamp capstone. The program will also teach tools such as Facebook Ads, HootSuite, SEMrush, Google Ads, Ahref, Instagram Ads, YouTube Analytics, SEOptimer, UberSuggest, SimilarWeb, Google Keyword Planner, Google Optimize, Buffer, Google Search Console, MOZ and Twitter Ads.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, "The demand for social media skills and social media marketing programs continues to grow, and brands today are likely to fall behind and lose out to competitors if their digital game is not strong. Digital marketing has become a sought-after career choice and has seen significant growth even during the pandemic. In line with the same, our bootcamp on digital marketing in partnership with Purdue University has been designed to provide a holistic view of digital marketing to learners who want to start a career as a digital marketer."

Speaking on the partnership with Simplilearn, Bart Collins, Professor of Practice and Director of Graduate Studies at Purdue University'sBrian Lamb School of Communication, said, "The penetration of social and digital media has increased multifold over the last few years and has led to an increase in interest and demand for professionals in the field. In this regard, Simplilearn has been committed to its purpose of creating a job-ready workforce, armed with relevant skills. We are pleased to collaborate with them to provide this certificate in digital marketing to open new career opportunities for young professionals."

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a top public research institution developing practical solutions to today's toughest challenges. Ranked the No. 5 Most Innovative University in the United States by U.S. News & World Report (2022), Purdue delivers world-changing research and out-of-the-world discovery. Committed to hands-on and online, real-world learning, Purdue offers a transformative education to all.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone company is one of the world's leading online bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers and global leaders. From college students and early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses and big corporations; Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

Simplilearn conducts more than 3,000 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn give learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains.

For more information, please visit simplilearn.com

