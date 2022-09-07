Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - Introducing crypto's first virtual reality idol group, Dream Idols: Fantasia, the idol group of four girls, Catherine, Luceo, Betty, and Andal, are making their debut in the X World Games metaverse. Catch the first look at the girls in their new trailer on the DreamIdols.Fans website.

Dream Idols - Fantasia

X World Games, the blockchain gaming company behind the building and development of the girl group, is excited to launch its next project venture within the entertainment space. Fantasia is the first generation of the Dream Idols entertainment group launched by X World Games. Their unique Japanese ACG art style comes from the existing NFT hero characters from the popular video game series, Dream Card.

Behind the scenes, the Dream Idols will be real; the girls behind the characters will be professionally trained in singing and dancing and be selected for their talent in performing and personalities. The group will perform original songs and dances in 3D VR environments made just for them. The Dream Idols will not only bring mesmerizing concerts to their fans but be fully dedicated to connecting and sharing through backstage interviews, the girls posting on their social media communities, and much more!

X World Games has invested in delivering the best motion capture, VR, and 3D CGI technology to bring the Dream Idols to life. By utilizing technology like cloud rendering, the VR landscape and girls will render at 4K, about 500 times faster than a single computer system. The X World Games metaverse and Dream Idols concerts will be accessible through VR gear like Oculus, Pico, Vive, etc., and the company will be working on bringing fans mobile device compatibility in the future. Fans will dive into the Dream Theatre's 360°, multi-sensory, high-resolution environment to experience its interactive, immersive, and captivating VR landscape and motion-captured performances that will truly make them feel as if they are there.

Coming to the stage soon, Fantasia, the first generation of Dream Idols, will be Catherine, Luceo, Betty, and Andal, and they will be taking the stage at the Dream Theatre. The Dream Theatre will be the stage where all the Dream Idols' live shows take place. With its changing environments and stage features, Fantasia fans will be able to use actions to interact with the theatre and the group. Every single fan will be able to be involved and participate in the concerts. The Dream Idol community will be able to participate in events, enjoy live streams with their favourite idols, and invite their friends to build the strongest fan clubs and much more!

People can take a look at what's in store for fans on the DreamIdols.Fans new official website for the world premiere. Fans will soon learn how to get involved. With the community already awaiting their debut, X World Games is excited to launch its one-of-a-kind crypto VR idol group, Dream Idols, to the world.

About Dream Idols: Fantasia

Dream Idols: Fantasia is crypto's first virtual idol group consisting of four themed versions of NFT hero characters from the popular P2E video game, Dream Card incorporated with SocialFi fan economics, developed by X World Games.

About X world

Founded in 2018, X World Games ("XWG") aims to build the next-gen decentralized gaming metaverse. X World Games' vision is to build a diversified gaming ecosystem that connects traditional gamers with the blockchain world while inviting more game developers into the crypto by creating and providing the underlying blockchain framework.

