Auditoria.AI Extends RPA Capabilities for the Office of the CFO with Microsoft Power Automate Integration

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / AUDITORIA.AI , the leader in natural language technologies for corporate finance automation, today announced the latest in a series of SmartBot integrations that drastically extend the capabilities of finance teams using advanced robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities. Auditoria now seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Power Automate, thus automating redundant and manual accounts receivable processes to drive increased productivity and uncover greater cash position visibility.

"While RPA was once the gold standard in automation, the advancements in AI, machine learning, and natural language processing have shown that we have only scratched the surface," said Adina Simu, chief commercial officer, chief product officer, and co-founder of Auditoria. "RPA has made an incredible impact on the finance office, and the advent of AI and NLP is making finance and accounting teams infinitely more nimble, accurate, and flexible. Auditoria's integration with Microsoft Power Automate now gives customers both cognitive and traditional unattended RPA capabilities in a simple, streamlined user experience."

"As enterprises move toward a fully autonomous future, there are key stages along that journey," stated R "Ray" Wang, founder, chairman, and principal analyst of Constellation Research. "In this case, human activity is augmented by machines, which handle a significant amount of the heavy lifting. The logical next step is a fully autonomous finance office."

The Microsoft Power Automate integration is an extension of the Auditoria SmartCustomer offering, powered by Auditoria SmartBots. Purpose-built for finance, Auditoria SmartBots streamline collections, speed up payments, prioritize AR team performance, and handle helpdesk inquiries, using the data generated to provide critical insights into cash performance. With embedded RPA, minimal human intervention, and little IT oversight, Auditoria saves countless hours for finance teams that process large amounts of invoices, including manufacturing, logistics, and transportation.

Auditoria's integration with Microsoft Power Automate gives customers the ability to leverage both cognitive and traditional RPA capabilities in a single workflow. Auditoria SmartBots seamlessly manage dunning campaigns, process customer payments with intelligent, granular classification rules to maximize collections efforts, and streamline correspondence. With this new integration with Microsoft Power Automate, customers can also leverage Auditoria SmartBots to process invoice and payment transactions in legacy applications using traditional unattended RPA. Available 24/7, Auditoria SmartBots process and act on email content, understanding finance-specific intent to respond to authorized customers securely and protect sensitive accounting information.

Auditoria.AI increases finance teams' speed, accuracy, and efficiency using intelligent SmartBots to automate manual and time-consuming Accounts Payable and Receivable processes while deriving greater cash position visibility. Purpose-built for finance, with advanced next-gen technology, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing and understanding, Auditoria SmartBots integrate with systems of record and email boxes to act as a system of engagement to streamline collections, add controls to procurement spend, optimize vendor management, and handle helpdesk inquiries using automation. Auditoria integrates with industry-leading ERP and Financial applications, including Bill.com, Conga, Coupa, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, SAP, Workday, and collaboration tools such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

About Auditoria

Auditoria is the leader in natural language technologies for corporate finance, helping finance teams automate business processes in AP, AR, GL, and Vendor Management to accelerate cash performance. By leveraging natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Auditoria removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while automating complex functions, and providing real-time visibility into cash performance. Corporate finance and accounting teams at leading companies including Armanino, Arrive Logistics, FreshWorks, LiveRamp, UserTesting, and more use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai .

