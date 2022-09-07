Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown vor Ad-hoc mit massiven Auswirkungen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.09.2022 | 17:08
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc.: Metro One Launches Its Mobile Commerce Platform for WooCommerce

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC PINK:WOWI) ("Metro One") announced today that its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd. ("Shelfy.io" or "Shelfy") has gone live with its mobile commerce platform for WooCommerce on the WordPress.ORG Plugins Store.

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Press release picture

The Shelfy Mobile App Builder is now available to all WooCommerce developers, online stores, brands, and retailers at https://he.wordpress.org/plugins/shelfy-mobile-commerce-platform/.

WooCommerce is the world's most popular open-source eCommerce solution, with over 5 million active installations.

The launch is in keeping with Shelfy's prior announced product launch roadmap.

The official product launch started on the Shopify App Store in July 2022.

Shelfy's CEO, Ami Bukris, said, "We believe we just made a major step towards changing the mcommerce as we know it, launching our SaaS product for WooCommerce, the most popular E-commerce Platform. Our vision is to help retailers take their ecommerce businesses mobile to achieve more sales, revenues, and engagement."

The #1 Shelf-based mobile experience created by Shelfy, provides users with a unique shopping experience, enabling brands to increase engagement and improve performance on the mobile.

Anat Basat, Shelfy's VP Growth, commented, "With Shelfy, WooCommerce developers can accelerate their development timeline and build a professional, customizable, mobile native application in just 60 minutes."

About Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC Markets:WOWI)

Metro One is the parent company of Israel-based Stratford Ltd., which operates Shelfy (www.shelfy.io), a next-gen, instant mobile commerce platform enhanced with a proprietary digital advertising media suite tool. The platform enables online retailers to rapidly leverage existing customer data for an interactive shopping experience - without coding. Shelfy empowers businesses to grow their customer retention, engagement, and their revenues, with minimum hassle.

For more information, visit www.shelfy.io.

Contact information:

Jacqueline Danforth
30 North Gould Street
Suite 2990
Sheridan, WY 82801
Office: 403-693-8004
Cell: 646-831-6244
Email: info@metro1telecomm.com

SOURCE: Metro One Telecommunications, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714991/Metro-One-Launches-Its-Mobile-Commerce-Platform-for-WooCommerce

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.