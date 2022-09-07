Metro One Telecommunications, Inc.: Metro One Launches Its Mobile Commerce Platform for WooCommerce

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC PINK:WOWI) ("Metro One") announced today that its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd. ("Shelfy.io" or "Shelfy") has gone live with its mobile commerce platform for WooCommerce on the WordPress.ORG Plugins Store.

The Shelfy Mobile App Builder is now available to all WooCommerce developers, online stores, brands, and retailers at https://he.wordpress.org/plugins/shelfy-mobile-commerce-platform/.

WooCommerce is the world's most popular open-source eCommerce solution, with over 5 million active installations.

The launch is in keeping with Shelfy's prior announced product launch roadmap.

The official product launch started on the Shopify App Store in July 2022.

Shelfy's CEO, Ami Bukris, said, "We believe we just made a major step towards changing the mcommerce as we know it, launching our SaaS product for WooCommerce, the most popular E-commerce Platform. Our vision is to help retailers take their ecommerce businesses mobile to achieve more sales, revenues, and engagement."

The #1 Shelf-based mobile experience created by Shelfy, provides users with a unique shopping experience, enabling brands to increase engagement and improve performance on the mobile.

Anat Basat, Shelfy's VP Growth, commented, "With Shelfy, WooCommerce developers can accelerate their development timeline and build a professional, customizable, mobile native application in just 60 minutes."

About Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC Markets:WOWI)

Metro One is the parent company of Israel-based Stratford Ltd., which operates Shelfy (www.shelfy.io), a next-gen, instant mobile commerce platform enhanced with a proprietary digital advertising media suite tool. The platform enables online retailers to rapidly leverage existing customer data for an interactive shopping experience - without coding. Shelfy empowers businesses to grow their customer retention, engagement, and their revenues, with minimum hassle.

For more information, visit www.shelfy.io.

Contact information:

Jacqueline Danforth

30 North Gould Street

Suite 2990

Sheridan, WY 82801

Office: 403-693-8004

Cell: 646-831-6244

Email: info@metro1telecomm.com

SOURCE: Metro One Telecommunications, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714991/Metro-One-Launches-Its-Mobile-Commerce-Platform-for-WooCommerce