International Medical Corps is using Ambu Bags to save lives in Ukraine and across Africa.

Ambu Inc., the world leader in single-use endoscopy, celebrated the 65th birthday of its iconic invention, the Ambu BagTM, today by donating 650 of the lifesaving devices to International Medical Corps, a global humanitarian organization.

Allan Jensen, Vice President of Sales, Anesthesia at Ambu, presented the Ambu Bags to Rebecca Milner, Chief Advancement Officer at International Medical Corps, in a ceremony at Ambu's U.S. headquarters in Columbia, MD. International Medical Corps will use the Ambu Bags to save lives in Ukraine and across Africa, including the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Cameroon, and Somalia.

"We are so grateful to Ambu for its generous donation ofAmbu Bags," Milner said. "The donation of critical medical equipment like the Ambu Bag enables our organization to provide more lifesaving services to people in need, whether they're affected by rapid-onset disasters or suffering from the long-term effects of conflict or disease."

Established in 1984 by volunteer doctors and nurses, International Medical Corps is dedicated to improving quality of life through health interventions, training and related activities that strengthen underserved communities worldwide.

The Ambu Bag is the ubiquitous lifesaving medical device that has helped more than 45 million people breathe in the last 10 years alone. It has come to define the self-inflating manual resuscitation instrument that is part of any standard kit carried by first responders. Called a "quintessential piece of equipment," the Ambu Bag is found in ambulances and throughout hospitals, including the ER to the OR.

"Ambu greatly appreciates the vital work of the more than 7,500 International Medical Corps staff around the world working to save lives and relieve suffering," Jensen said. "I can't think of a better way to commemorate the history of the Ambu Bag than to give back to the doctors, nurses, and first responders who rely on this device to save patients' lives every day."

ABOUT AMBU

Ambu has brought solutions of the future to life since 1937. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anesthesia and patient monitoring solutions. We continuously look ahead with a commitment to deliver innovative quality products that have a positive impact on patient care and the work of healthcare professionals. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs approximately 5,000 people in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit Ambu.com or AmbuUSA.com or follow us on our Corporate LinkedIn and USA LinkedIn pages.

ABOUT International Medical Corps

International Medical Corps is a global first responder that delivers emergency medical and related services to those affected by conflict, disaster and disease, no matter where they are, no matter the conditions. It also trains people in their communities, providing them with the skills they need to recover, chart their own path to self-reliance and become effective first responders themselves. Established in 1984 by volunteer doctors and nurses, it is a nonprofit with no religious or political affiliation, and now has roughly 7,500 staff members around the world, 97% of whom are locally hired. Since its founding, it has operated in more than 80 countries, and provided more than $3.9 billion in emergency relief and training to communities worldwide.

