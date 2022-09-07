Regulatory News:

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 ALFOC) (Paris:ALFOC) Focus Entertainment is thrilled to announce their partnership with video game development studio Mundfish to publish the upcoming Atomic Heart. Initially planned for 2022, the hectic and explosive Action-RPG is set to release this winter. Delivering a game of the highest quality is the priority of the team. Focus Entertainment will publish the title on console and PC (outside of CIS* and Asian territories).The game has already garnered a lot of interest, with an active community of fans and hotly anticipated by the press.

This new agreement, enriching the Group's line-up with an innovative game, once again demonstrates Focus Entertainment's ability to integrate flagship products into its catalog through key partnerships.

The next few months will be full of major and highly anticipated releases, including A Plague Tale: Requiem on October 18, Evil West on November 22, Atomic Heart this winter and Aliens: Dark Descent.

The group also plans to launch Atlas Fallen, a game developed by Deck 13 Interactive, one of the Group's studios, in the spring of 2023 to give the teams at Deck13 Interactive time to maximize the potential of this new franchise. Announced at Gamescom at the end of August during the Opening Night Live conference, it has already received an extremely positive reception from the press and gamers around the world.

The release of Metal Slug Tactics, a mythical video game license from the 90s, developed by Leikir Studio and published by Dotemu, both Focus Group studios, is scheduled for 2023.

In conclusion, given the expectations for the games to be released before the end of the fiscal year and the good performance of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, Focus Entertainment is confident in the execution of its 2022/2023 roadmap.

CIS: Commonwealth of Independent States and includes Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine

About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €142,6 million in 2021/22. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

About Mundfish

Game development studio, Mundfish, headquartered in Cyprus. Founded by a talented team to create a unique, original and captivating new gaming experience with their first title, Atomic Heart.

