Gauzy, a true pioneer of nanotechnology for light and vision control, is the only material science company in the world developing, manufacturing, and marketing two of the three active smart glass technologies: SPD and Liquid Crystal, and advanced ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) including CMS (camera monitoring systems) for long body on road vehicles

Significant development potential given the numerous high value-added applications in everyday life for Gauzy's diverse product range, such as the possibility of instantly modulating the transparency or translucency of glass used in windows across the automotive and architectural industries for shading, privacy, and thermal regulation, and making vehicle operation safer with blind spot reduction through its high performance ADAS products

Successful completion of an additional investment of US$1 million in Gauzy's extended Series D funding round by Hamilton Global Opportunities plc.

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (ALHGO GB00BMDXQ672) (Paris:ALHGO) announces that it has successfully completed an additional investment of US$1 million in Israeli company Gauzy, a world leader in smart glass ADAS technologies, bringing the total investment to US$ 3 million plus associated warrants.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and CEO of Hamilton Global Opportunities, said: "We are extremely pleased to be able to complete an additional investment into Gauzy. Our interactions with Gauzy since our initial investment have confirmed that this company profile corresponds perfectly to our investment policy based on a dynamic management team, high-potential and responsible innovation.

Gauzy Ltd. is a world leading material science company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, The United States, Canada, China, and Dubai. Gauzy serves leading brands in over 50 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel. For more news and information about Gauzy, please visit www.gauzy.com, and our social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube.

About Hamilton Global Opportunities

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC ("HGO") is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ALHGO) focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

