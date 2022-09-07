Free-of-charge utility simplifies and accelerates cable design, saves time and money

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, today announces a significant upgrade to its Cable Design Tool (CDT). Pickering introduced the CDT six years ago to make it easier and faster for test engineers to select and create the interconnect solutions for their test systems. The latest version features a similar look and feel to the original but has many new features based on user feedback.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006037/en/

Updated Cable Design Tool from Pickering Interfaces adds more collaborative functions, essential project management, and security (Photo: Business Wire)

A new feature of the tool is the Project Manager; its primary purpose is to organize designs in a project folder structure. These folders can be shared with other users, providing access to project communications, attachments, history, and other functions. The Project Manager also controls access to shared designs and manages the custom design library, which is the user's design library.

Messages to other users and Pickering's engineers can now be sent and received within the tool. This improves workflow and helps with the approval process, providing traceability of changes and keeping all communications on the design in one place. The design submission process is greatly simplified, and, as well as being more collaborative, Pickering's CDT is now more secure. Unauthorized users can only view and not edit the design, thus minimizing errors. Designs can also be locked.

Comments Keith Moore, CEO at Pickering Interfaces: "Selecting connectors and cables for a test setup can be a complex process resulting in a significant investment in time and money. Cable design is probably the last challenge considered when developing a test system. Yet, it needs care and expertise because proper cabling is critical for the time-to-market of the products being tested. Unless the test engineer is a cabling expert, researching wires and connectors can be daunting. Therefore, Pickering's Cable Design Tool has become a valuable utility for test engineers designing custom cables for functional test systems. The new version adds more collaborative functions, essential project management, and security."

Pickering's updated Cable Design Tool is now live and available to use free of charge by visiting www.pickeringtest.com/cdt.

The completed design can be submitted to Pickering's connection division or any cable supplier for manufacture. In addition, the connection division offers a range of standard high-quality cables to support many applications. Pickering's standard three-year warranty covers all their interconnection products.

Design, Deploy Sustain Your Automated Test System

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, USB, and PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and connector solutions, and diagnostic test tools, along with our application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team.

Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed throughout the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. We currently serve all electronics industries including, automotive, aerospace defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006037/en/

Contacts:

Kimberly Otte

Pickering Interfaces

kim.otte@pickeringtest.com

+1 978-455-0376

www.pickeringtest.com

Or agency:

Nick Foot

BWW Communications

+44-1491-636393

nick.foot@bwwcomms.com