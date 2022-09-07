The "Global Personal Flotation Devices Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the personal flotation devices market and it is poised to grow by 1.85 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period.

The report on the personal flotation devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increasing focus on preventing marine fatalities, growing popularity of water-based tourism, and increasing participation in water sports and recreational activities. The personal flotation devices market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The publisher's personal flotation devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

Type I

Type II

Type III

Type IV

Type V

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the focus on the styling of PFDs as one of the prime reasons driving the personal flotation devices market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in PFDs and growth of online and omnichannel retail will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The report on personal flotation devices market covers the following areas:

Personal flotation devices market sizing

Personal flotation devices market forecast

Personal flotation devices market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research both primary and secondary.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

11 Appendix

