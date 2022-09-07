GXC Onyx Showcased as Network Platform for 5G Open Innovation Lab

5G Mesh Infrastructure Supports the Development of Next Generation Applications and Services

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / GXC, a leading network-as-a-service communications company, announced today that its Onyx Private Cellular Network platform is operational, and showcased, by the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5GOIL) to support the Lab's development of emerging applications and services that are optimized in a 5G environment. The Onyx private enterprise network installation will deliver applications that are created to address tangible business needs in the manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, health care, and other industries.

GXC's Onyx Private Cellular Network enables business-critical applications through reliable, secure, low-latency connectivity that delivers data and services at the network edge. It is built on a 5G mesh architecture that allows for easier and faster deployment, while providing the highest level of security, resiliency, and flexibility to satisfy stringent enterprise requirements. GXC's platform can be implemented at price points far less than competing solutions, while also providing the full coverage and capacity that customers demand.

"The 5G Open Innovation Lab brings together visionary entrepreneurs, as well as industry leaders, to accelerate digital transformation across many industries," said Allen Proithis, GXC's chief executive officer. "Private cellular networks play an essential role in this ecosystem by ensuring that advanced services are delivered efficiently and securely at the network edge. We are proud to be the first 5G mesh network deployed in the lab and look forward to collaborating with companies who are building the applications that will transform the marketplace."

Based in Seattle, the 5G Open Innovation Lab brings together multi-stage startups, enterprises, industry partners, and investors to develop disruptive new solutions that capitalize on the power of edge computing and 5G. The lab has attracted a roster of world-class corporate and industry partners, as well as 87 startups. Through the lab's focus on collaboration, corporate partners work directly with startups to accelerate commercialization through proof of concept, go-to-market, and other engagements.

"Accessing an efficient, reliable, and robust 5G network is out of reach for most startups and developers, yet it is a crucial resource for product development and entering the market," said Jim Brisimitzis, general partner of the 5G Open Innovation Lab. "Having the GXC Onyx platform in our ecosystem will accelerate the development, testing, and delivery of many new enterprise-ready applications and services that will provide tangible business value."

To learn more about GXC and its groundbreaking 5G cellular mesh architecture for enterprises, please visit www.gxc.io

About GXC

GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking technology for enterprise 5G networks based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development out of the University of Texas at Austin in interference technology. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and send us a message here for inquiries.

