FuturePay Holdings Inc.: FuturePay Appoints Four Finance Veterans to its Advisory Board

Jon Bosco, Greg Matthews, Kevin Moss, and John Wirth bring decades of expertise in fintech, electronic payments, and investments to e-commerce payments provider

SOUTH JORDAN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / FuturePay Holdings Inc. (FuturePay®), a provider of e-commerce financing solutions, announced that it has appointed four prominent industry veterans to serve on its Advisory Board. The company welcomed Jon Bosco, Greg Matthews, Kevin Moss, and John Wirth to help shape the company's strategic initiatives as it looks to build upon the recent launch of its MyTab digital revolving credit solution for merchants.

The new Advisory Board members are:

Jon Bosco is currently a managing partner at eDelta Consulting and CPA Services in New York. He was a former manager at Ernst & Young, and has more than 25 years' experience in corporate governance, and risk and compliance (GRC) services across a variety of industries including financial services, healthcare, insurance, pharmaceuticals, government, non-profit, and education. Bosco's financial services expertise spans commercial and retail banking, credit unions, money services businesses, broker dealers, investment companies, registered investment advisors, hedge funds, and private equity. His GRC experience and technical expertise has been applied at more than 350 institutions in an array of practice areas.

Greg Matthews is a director at the San Francisco Bay-area private equity firm Anacapa Partners, where he leads growth investments across a host of industries. Matthews advises companies on business development, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and investments. He currently serves as a board member at RDI Trials research lab in Los Angeles, which involves in-vitro diagnostic instrument testing.

Kevin Moss brings nearly four decades of financial services experience to FuturePay. As an industry practitioner, board member, and advisor in the lending, payments, and digital fraud spaces, Moss provides guidance to more than a dozen start-up businesses in the US, Canada, and the UK. He served as the former chief risk officer for SoFi, and spent 17 years with Wells Fargo, overseeing risk function for that bank's consumer lending group. He also served as business manager and chief credit officer for the National Home Equity Group's home and consumer finance practice. Moss also served as a board member for Varo Money and Snap Financial.

John Wirth has been vice president of consumer lending and fintech at TransUnion since 2015, and is responsible for market planning and development for the company's consumer lending businesses, including unsecured lending, retail finance (non-card), point-of-sale/buy now pay later financing, and student lending for fintech companies, banks, and short-term lenders. Wirth has helped launch numerous fintech start-ups and has assisted large banks in developing digital channels and introducing new products. Prior to Transunion, Wirth co-founded HILD Asset, a Merrill Lynch-backed consumer finance business originating secured and unsecured loans across Eastern Europe. He has worked as a strategy consultant with early-stage companies and as a venture manager for a leading European start-up accelerator. He currently sits on the board of data analytics company Verdata.

FuturePay recently introduced MyTab, a merchant-centric digital revolving credit solution that provides shoppers with a value-added alternative to traditional credit cards and BNPL financing programs. MyTab offers consumers a reusable line of credit and flexible payment terms that satisfy customer needs, while enabling merchants to generate greater average lifetime value (LTV) and build customer loyalty. MyTab is easily embedded into a merchant's web site via a plug-and-play integration with most popular e-commerce platforms.

"We are delighted to welcome these esteemed Advisory Board members to FuturePay, and look forward to their contributions and guidance as our company ramps up operations," said Tim Harris, chief executive officer at FuturePay. "As FuturePay continues to gain traction in the market, and more opportunities present themselves, we are confident that the experiences and insights of our Advisory Board will allow the company to make intelligent decisions that will translate into success."

About FuturePay

Headquartered in South Jordan, Utah, FuturePay Holdings, Inc. is the provider of MyTab, an innovative digital revolving credit platform that delivers a secure, cost-effective, and easy-to-implement cardless financing option for e-commerce merchants and their customers. Unlike traditional Buy Now Pay Later platforms that provide installment credit loans for a single purchase, FuturePay customers apply once for a revolving credit line which they can use and reuse over the long-term for purchases on any website accepting MyTab as a payment method.

