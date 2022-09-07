Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTCQB: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (the "Company" or "Iconic") announces the grant, pursuant to its 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan that was ratified and approved by shareholders on April 8, 2021, of stock options to certain eligible directors, officers and consultants to purchase a total of 8,000,000 common shares. The stock options vest immediately and are exercisable, in whole or in part, on or before September 7, 2025 at an exercise price of $0.11 per share.

