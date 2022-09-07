Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - German SaaS Solution EZFunnels is introducing features like blogging and payment connections to its already robust software. The new version is set to release in June of next year.

EZFunnels: A Comprehensive SaaS Solution

EZFunnels helps companies to gather, compare, and run metrics to utilize the best business approach possible. Assisting businesses to curate an online space, as well as understanding behind the scenes factors, EZFunnels is hoping to become any online business' control center. Comparing sales funnels, outlining a business plan for investors, and even running a non-stop webinar to generate sales around the clock are just a few of the features boasted by this dynamic SaaS Solution.

Version 2.0 of EZFunnels will empower brands to exercise complete control with a new clarity on their consumers. As the update allows the software to interface with new payment services like Payoneer and Stripe and a blogging feature, brands will be able to enjoy a greater connection to their consumers through EZFunnels.

EZFunnels is hoping to expand services by offering more than run-of-the-mill SaaS Solutions that stay relatively limited in their scope. EZFunnels hopes to widen their consumer base to 200,000 German speaking businesses around the world.

As EZFunnels continues to build better features - resulting in a more comprehensive system - entrepreneurs will be provided a better direction and a greater understanding of their own metrics and consumers. With EZFunnels, businesses will break new ground utilizing nothing but a sharp mind and a wealth of data metrics gathered on their business automatically.

To learn more, contact Said Shiripour at ss@ezfunnels.com

