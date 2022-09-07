Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - Aya Holding Inc. has launched Africa's first Web3 talent market place. This platform enables job seekers and employers to connect with the largest pool of Web3 talent, making it easier for both to find and hire talent. Due to the platform's centralization of all Web3 resources under one seamless platform, employers seeking cutting edge freelancers are provided with an unmatched user experience.





Aya Holding Inc.'s impact on the startup industry with Ayagigs cannot be overlooked. "We believe talent is in abundance but very limited in startups' talents, which is why we are uniquely positioned to become partners to every tech-enabled startup in the web3 space to attract the best talents largely from Africa," as commented by a company spokesperson.

Ayagigs focuses on the holistic well-being of startups and talents. The company offers the talents training, education and mentoring to enable them to be problem-solving, adapting, creative and empathetic (PACE). This training is done to ensure that the employees possess the essential skills that make the bedrock of a great mindset, skillset and toolset to work in any environment and deliver. Companies and businesses also get zero reimbursements or replacements to save them time and money.

Being at the forefront of giving skilled workers decent employment and equal opportunities regardless of where they are in the world is Aya Holding Inc. and Ayagigs' biggest motivation.

Over the next few years, Aya Holdings hopes to unlock ten million African talents with the right mindset, skillset and toolset to work remotely. His goal for Aya Holding Inc. is to make it one of the best human-centric platforms that reward every effort toward helping startups grow. "We believe working and accessing a decent income should not be based on where you are born. The internet has offered equal access to opportunities, and we are just unleashing the resilience and resourcefulness of African talents to the world," Aya Holdings commented. "We are building a customer-centric product that seeks to bring wellness and impact to how businesses access talents remotely. We believe accessing the right capital will enable us to build a Talent Supply Marketplace as a Service."

