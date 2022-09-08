Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - ArtbyO and Dermal Designz are proud to announce the September launch of their virtual reality (VR) gallery and store. As an artist with a deep spiritual connection, founder Obray Cowan is truly excited to bring this new immersive experience to fans. He said, "It's the first of its kind for sure. It will help revolutionize the shopping experience. People don't have to worry about going into the mall; they can just shop right there in their homes. It gives people options, and VR shopping is the future."





ArtbyO VR Gallery Image

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8535/136160_307e086f241e29db_001full.jpg





The ArtbyO virtual shopping experience will also be the first to feature a virtual art gallery. It will enable visitors to walk around and view designs and products as if they were there in real life, from the comfort of their couch. Upon entering the store, each visitor is assigned a standard character and greeted by the host Delilah. Delilah is there to help inform customers about the products and guide them through the store. There are additionally virtual male and female mannequins that can be dressed in any of the available apparel to check fit and sizing.



Dermal Designz Image



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8535/136160_307e086f241e29db_002full.jpg





The ArtbyO store will carry popular items located within the online store on RedBubble, and the VR portion of the store and gallery can be accessed using an Oculus headset after downloading the ArtbyO VR Store and Gallery app produced by Quytech. After that, shoppers will be able to browse everything from specially designed book bags and phone cases to leggings and t-shirts through their VR headset.



Obray Cowan Artwork

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8535/136160_307e086f241e29db_003full.jpg

Find Obray's work on ArtbyO and his products in his ArtbyO store. Obray also runs a tattoo studio and physical gallery space called Dermal Designz in Cornelius, North Carolina.

Contact Information:

Name: Obray Cowan

Company: ArtbyO, Dermal Designz Tattoo & Piercing Inc.

Phone: 704-655-7508

Email: Info@ArtbyO.Gallery

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136160