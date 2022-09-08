The $21M (£18M) Series B round takes SteelEye's total capital raised to $43M (£36.3M).

Funding will support SteelEye's accelerated growth as it expands internationally with an emphasis on North America.

Increasing regulatory and cost pressures are driving a switch to cloud-based compliance solutions as more financial firms look to replace siloed systems and legacy technology.

SteelEye's holistic platform is unique in bringing together communications and trade data under a single lens, providing solutions for regulatory reporting, communications and trade surveillance, best execution monitoring, and data analytics.

This is the largest RegTech raise by a European firm in 2022.

SteelEye, the compliance technology and data analytics firm, has announced the completion of a $21M Series B fundraise to accelerate its global expansion with an emphasis on North America. The funding round led by Ten Coves Capital alongside existing investors Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, Illuminate Financial, Beacon Equity Partners, and a large family office takes SteelEye's total capital raised to $43M.

Today, SteelEye counts some of the largest financial services firms in the world as clients including Fidelity International and Schroders. The funding round comes on the back of record growth in 2021 when SteelEye's revenues grew by 88 percent and will support the firm as it targets further rapid yet scalable international expansion.

Heightened regulatory pressure, a changing operational environment post-COVID and growing data volumes have increased the complexity and cost of compliance for financial firms making it harder for them to accurately comply with rules designed to protect the integrity of the financial markets. At the same time, regulatory scrutiny is growing, with regulators imposing combined fines of over $1BN on global tier one banks in the last nine months.

SteelEye headquartered in London with offices in New York, Bengaluru (India), and Braga (Portugal) provides a SaaS-based RegTech platform that allows banks, brokers, asset managers, and other regulated financial firms to simplify their compliance processes across various EU, UK, and US market regulations. The firm's mission is to make it easy for financial firms to accurately comply with regulatory rules, while also allowing firms to glean insights from their data.

Commenting on the funding, Matt Smith, CEO of SteelEye, said:

"Facing regulatory clampdowns, huge data volumes, and inflation impacts on budgets, financial firms need ways to reduce costs through efficiencies and automation. This is what we deliver through our distinctive, data-centric compliance platform.

We are delighted to partner with the team at Ten Coves Capital, who have a long history of enabling technology businesses to scale and deliver real value to the financial services industry."

Launched in 2017, SteelEye is unique in being the only solution that can natively bring together communications with trade and order data under a single lens. This unified holistic approach provides data-driven and automation-led solutions for regulatory reporting, communications and trade surveillance, best execution monitoring, and data analytics.

Steve Piaker, a Managing Partner at Ten Coves Capital, said:

SteelEye has a highly differentiated approach and has demonstrated strong momentum and growth in Europe. Financial services firms are drowning in data and SteelEye delivers a modern unified data capture and analytics solution at scale tuned to more accurately and efficiently separate out the noise from actionable investigations. We are excited to partner with the company as it accelerates its expansion in the North American market and beyond."

Royal Park Partners acted as the exclusive financial and strategic advisor to SteelEye and its shareholders throughout the transaction.

