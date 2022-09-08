In international comparison, Germany's financial center is again in danger of falling behind. The German banking summit exposes the weaknesses of our financial system, as it now needs tried and tested remedies. Against the backdrop of the current political upheavals, Germany's vulnerability as an industrial location is becoming apparent in terms of energy security, access to raw materials and the future viability of industry. SMEs are facing a cost explosion in every direction, and the necessary refinancing could also become really expensive in view of the economic parameters. After all, the spectre of insolvency is once again looming, with the government's COVID measures barely noticeable, at least in the last two years. The collapse of brands such as Hakle and Görtz, however, is alarming for the financial world. However the crisis takes its course, how will Deutsche Bank navigate its way through the storm?

