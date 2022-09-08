Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Coin of Champions (COC) on September 7, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the COC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





COC Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/136233_b4b60ca234ff7869_001full.jpg

As the first BSC token supported by past and present athletes, Coin of Champions (COC) creates a commercial circuit that can help people save on their purchases, while providing other features and functionality such as DApp, NFT, staking and farming. The COC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 7, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Coin of Champions

Coin of Champions (COC) is the first token supported by past and present athletes that has multiple purposes and objectives. It's been allocated to various international and national non-profit organizations which will be formalized over time, and will bring less fortunate young people closer to sport by gathering and upgrading sports centers.

Merchants who accept the paid COC token have the option to increase their turnover and therefore the turnover with new customers that would not normally come to knowledge of their existence.

In addition, COC will develop a DApp to launch Token NFT concerning "cards games and private collections". The aim is to create a specific market for all its famous sports testimonials in order to bring fans and followers closer to their favorites by offering the possibility to purchase unique digital cards in the form of NFT Token in blockchain.

About COC Token

COC is the utility token of the Coin of Champions ecosystem, all COC token holders will be able to purchase goods and services and use them as a payment method in many commercial activities. COC can also be used to acquire NFT playing cards and those of private collections.

Based on BEP-20, COC has a total supply of 1 quadrillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000,000) tokens, of which 60% is provided for liquidity pool, 10% will be used for marketing, 2% is provided for pre-sale, 10% is provided for sport projects, another 10% is provided for Onlus, and the rest 8% is allocated to the team.

The COC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 7, 2022, investors who are interested in the Coin of Champions investment can easily buy and sell COC token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of COC token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about COC Token:

Official Website: https://www.coinofchampions.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/coinofchampions_IT

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinofchampions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinofchampions

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coinofchampions

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136233