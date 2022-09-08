Photocure: Bladder Cancer technology: New KARL STORZ Blue Light Cystoscopy system featured during E-Masterclass in Urology

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA, The Bladder Cancer Company, is delighted to continue supporting the global launch activities of the new and improved Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC) system to be used with Photocure's product Hexvix for the detection of bladder cancer. In Europe, the photodynamic diagnostics (PDD) system based on the new light source POWER LED SAPHIRA from KARL STORZ was featured for the first time in an E-Masterclass Webinar, hosted by both companies on September 6. This event was accompanied by the leading experts in Urology in the field of Bladder Cancer.

Together with the experts from KARL STORZ and Photocure, Prof. Arnulf Stenzl, Prof. Lukas Lusuardi, Dr. Param Mariappan and Prof. Morgan Rouprêt showcased the new next-generation Blue Light system to the E-Masterclass participants. Over 400 registered delegates could see how the "IMAGE1 S SAPHIRA" system improves visualization of bladder cancer via practical case studies. Manufactured and commercialized by KARL STORZ, the new Blue Light system is the next generation, improving the Blue Light experience and providing next-level visualization.

"In the last months, I have had the opportunity to use the new Saphira light source, which really ameliorates the quality of the procedure significantly", said Prof. Lukas Lusuardi, Professor of the Department of Urology at Paracelsus Medical University (PMU) Hospital Salzburg, Austria. "The quality of vision was exceptional - even in white light. With PDD and the new POWER LED Saphira, I was very comfortable to make the resection and TURBT under blue light, which was not the case before, I have to say. So especially with the bipolar resection, I feel quite comfortable to perform the resection under the blue light, just to be sure in the best possible way", added Prof. Morgan Rouprêt, full Professor (academic position) at APHP Sorbonne University, in the Academic Urology Department of the Pitié-Salpétrière Hospital, in Paris, France.

"We are proud to be part of the ongoing launch of this exciting new high-definition system in Europe," commented Dr. Susanne Strauss, Vice President and General Manager, Europe at Photocure. "Photodynamic diagnostics (PDD) is an important cornerstone of accurate diagnosis and treatment of bladder cancer. This advancement in KARL STORZ's equipment will provide a better Blue Light experience for our customers, as the overwhelmingly positive feedback from the e-masterclass clearly shows,"Susanne Strauss concluded.

"PDD started in Germany, with the full commitment of KARL STORZ, and so it is a pleasure for us to introduce the new IMAGE1 S SAPHIRA system in the E-Masterclass on NMIBC with PDD," said Paolo Cantù, Director Urology Global Marketing at KARL STORZ. "The new light source POWER LED SAPHIRA will allow us to serve the needs of our healthcare partners, providing high image quality in white light as well as in blue light for the detection and treatment of bladder cancer. Together with the Photocure team we now make high-quality BLC available to more patients worldwide".

About Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer ranks as the 8th most common cancer worldwide - the 5th most common in men - with 1 720 000 prevalent cases (5-year prevalence rate)1a, 573 000 new cases and more than 200 000 deaths annually in 2020.1b

Approx. 75% of all bladder cancer cases occur in men.1 It has a high recurrence rate, with up to 61% in year one and up to 78% over five years.2 Bladder cancer has the highest lifetime treatment costs per patient of all cancers.3

Bladder cancer is a costly, potentially progressive disease for which patients have to undergo multiple cystoscopies due to the high risk of recurrence. There is an urgent need to improve both the diagnosis and the management of bladder cancer for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems alike.

Bladder cancer is classified into two types, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), depending on the depth of invasion in the bladder wall. NMIBC remains in the inner layer of cells lining the bladder. These cancers are the most common (75%) of all cases and include the subtypes Ta, carcinoma in situ (CIS), and T1 lesions. In MIBC, the cancer has grown into deeper layers of the bladder wall. These cancers, including subtypes T2, T3, and T4, are more likely to spread and are harder to treat.4



About Hexvix/Cysview (hexaminolevulinate HCl)

Hexvix/Cysview is a drug that preferentially accumulates in cancer cells in the bladder, making them glow bright pink during Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC). BLC with Hexvix/Cysview, compared to standard white light cystoscopy alone, improves the detection of tumors and leads to more complete resection, fewer residual tumors, and better management decisions.

Cysview is the tradename in the U.S. and Canada, Hexvix is the tradename in all other markets. Photocure is commercializing Cysview/Hexvix directly in the U.S. and Europe and has strategic partnerships for the commercialization of Hexvix/Cysview in China, Chile, Australia, New Zealand and Israel. Please refer to https://photocure.com/partners/our-partners for further information on our commercial partners.



About Photocure ASA

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com, www.cysview.com

About KARL STORZ

The medical technology company KARL STORZ was founded in 1945 in Tuttlingen, Germany, and is an international leader in the world of endoscopy. Now in its third generation, the family-owned company employs 8,300 people in 40 countries worldwide. The company portfolio includes more than 15,000 products for human and veterinary medicine. KARL STORZ stands for visionary design, precision craftsmanship and clinical effectiveness. Sales for the fiscal year 2021 amounted to 1.97 billion euros. Production sites are located in Germany, the USA, Switzerland and Estonia. Please find more information at: www.karlstorz.com



