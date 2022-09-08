Provides institutional clients with low-latency access to digital assets liquidity

Bosonic, a decentralised Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) business, has announced that BEQUANT, an institutional Prime Broker and Exchange, has joined the Bosonic Network. This latest addition provides Bosonic's growing institutional client base with additional liquidity in a range of digital assets.

The Bosonic Network connects institutional clients to the best institutional-grade digital asset custodians and liquidity partners, delivering secure access to the digital assets markets, with a market-leading layer-2 blockchain for payment versus payment (PvP) settlement which eliminates counterparty credit and settlement risk.

BEQUANT, a digital asset prime brokerage and exchange, specialises in offering institutional client-focused solutions, all enhanced by an institutional trading platform that provides low-latency access to liquidity, and direct market access for investors across 13+ CeFi exchanges and two brand new DeFi protocols.

With recent market activity increasing the demand for institutional-grade custody, the new partnership will provide an added layer of fiduciary security across the digital assets trading lifecycle. It will also enable members of the Bosonic Network to leverage BEQUANT's liquidity and other service offerings, while benefiting from access to Bosonic's many custodial partners.

Jason Nabi, Bosonic's Chief Revenue Officer commented, "Bosonic enables institutional clients to trade on aggregated global liquidity across exchanges and market makers from their own regulated custodian account. The combination of BEQUANT's deep liquidity and Bosonic's market leading real-time PvP settlement infrastructure, provides institutional clients and exchanges with a powerful proposition to access the best liquidity, and avoid bilateral credit lines with counterparties."

Nabi continued, "Bosonic's atomic settlement protocols removes the friction that exists in the markets today with its instantaneous settlement and clearing capabilities, ultimately providing safety to institutional clients seeking digital asset exposure. We are delighted to welcome BEQUANT to our industry-leading Bosonic Network."

George Zarya, BEQUANT Founder and CEO, added: "Our institutional client base allows us to monitor the industry closely and be at the forefront of new advancements in the digital assets trading markets. Bosonic has an amazing offering and we are excited to have them onboard our unique, market-leading prime brokerage platform."

About Bosonic

Founded in 2016, Bosonic is a leading decentralised financial market infrastructure "dFMI" company with offices in San Francisco, New York, and London, providing best-in-class infrastructure that eliminates counterparty credit and settlement risk in Digital Asset markets.

The Bosonic Network provides institutional clients with a patented solution that is liquidity and custodian agnostic, enables tokenization of assets and collateral, provides liquidity aggregation and DMA to the best Exchanges and Market-Makers, and at the core, runs real-time payment vs payment (PvP) atomic execution and settlement, with cross-margining, cross-custodian net settlement, and payments.

Bosonic Enterprise Solutions is a full front-to-back white-label SaaS deployment of the same technology for use in other regulated FMI, Bank or Broker digital asset platforms. The Bosonic Network and Bosonic Enterprise Solutions deliver best-in-class blockchain infrastructure that's shaping the future of Digital Asset markets by eliminating risk and maximising capital efficiency for hedge funds, family offices, banks, brokers, asset managers and other market participants.

About Bequant

BEQUANT is where traditional investing meets cryptocurrency a one-stop solution for professional digital asset investors and institutions. BEQUANT's breadth of products includes prime brokerage and exchange, all enhanced by market-leading institutional trading platforms providing low-latency trading, liquidity and direct market access for investors across 13+ CeFi exchanges and the leading DeFi protocols. The BEQUANT team is composed of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage

