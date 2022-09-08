Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
08.09.2022 | 08:05
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: INISSION AB COMMENCES ITS MANDATORY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN ENEDO PLC

Inission AB / Stock Exchange Release 8 September 2022 at 9:00 EET



INISSION AB COMMENCES ITS MANDATORY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN ENEDO
PLC 

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH
AFRICA OR HONG KONG, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER
WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SEE SECTION
"IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. 

Inission AB ("Inission" or the "Offeror") has, through share purchases executed
on 1 July 2022, acquired a total of 21 113 257 shares in Enedo Plc ("Enedo" or
the "Company") from certain major shareholders of Enedo. As a result of the
share purchases, Inission's shareholding in Enedo increased to a total of 55
113 257 shares, corresponding approximately to 80.43 per cent of all the shares
and relating voting rights in the Company. Consequently, Inission's holding in
Enedo exceeded 50 per cent of the shares and voting rights carried by Enedo's
shares and Inission is thereby obligated to launch a mandatory public tender
offer for all shares and securities entitling to shares in Enedo (the "Tender
Offer") in accordance with the Securities Markets Act. 

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has on 7 September 2022 approved
the Finnish language version of the tender offer document (including exemption
document) relating to the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Document"). The
acceptance period under the Tender Offer will commence on 8 September 2022 at
9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expire on 29 September 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish
time) (the "Offer Period"), unless the Offer Period is continued, or extended
Offer Period discontinued pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Tender
Offer. 

The Tender Offer Document will be available in electronic format from 8
September 2022 onwards online in Finnish at:
www.inission.com/investor-relations/enedo-related/. 

The Tender Offer Document will be also available in Finnish at the headquarters
of Inission Lantvärsngatan 4, 652 21, Karlstad, Sweden as well as at Nasdaq
Helsinki Ltd., Fabianinkatu 14, 00100 Helsinki, Finland. 

The cash consideration to be offered in the Tender Offer for each Enedo share
validly tendered in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender
Offer will be EUR 0.26 (the "Offer Price"). Alternatively, Inission will also
offer a share consideration whereby 0.086 new Inission Class B shares listed on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden are offered for each Enedo share
validly tendered in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender
Offer. 

In accordance with Chapter 11, Section 15 of the Finnish Securities Markets
Act, a mandatory public tender offer may only be subject to obtaining the
necessary regulatory approvals. The Tender Offer is not subject to any
regulatory approvals. 

Most of the Finnish book-entry account operators are expected to send a
notification of the Tender Offer, including instructions and the relevant
acceptance form to their customers who are registered as shareholders in the
shareholders' register of Enedo maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy. 

Shareholders of Enedo who do not receive such instructions or an acceptance
form from their account operator or asset manager, can contact Evli Plc. by
telephone +358 9 4766 9573 (Mon-Fri between 9 a.m. and 16 p.m., Finnish time)
or by email operations@evli.com in order to receive the necessary information
and submit their acceptance of the Tender Offer. 

A shareholder in Enedo whose shareholdings are registered in the name of a
nominee and who wishes to accept the Tender Offer shall effect such acceptance
in accordance with the nominee's instructions. 

The Offeror will announce the preliminary result of the Tender Offer on or
about the first (1st) Finnish banking day following the expiry of the Offer
Period or, if applicable, the extended or discontinued extended Offer Period.
The Offeror will announce the final result on or about the third (3rd) Finnish
banking day following the expiry of the Offer Period or, if applicable, the
extended or discontinued extended Offer Period. 

The announcement of the final result will confirm the percentage of the shares
that have been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn. 

As permitted under Finnish law and other applicable law or regulation, the
Offeror may purchase shares in Enedo also outside the Tender Offer on Nasdaq
Helsinki Ltd. or otherwise prior to the expiry of the Offer Period or any
extended Offer Period or subsequent Offer Period at a price that does not
exceed the Offer Price, as the case may be. 

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are enclosed in their entirety to
this stock exchange release (Appendix 1). 

Jonver Capital Oy acts as the financial advisor, Evli Plc acts as the issuer
agent and Bird & Bird Attorneys Ltd. acts as the legal advisor to Inission in
the Tender Offer. 

Inission AB

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For further information please contact

Fredrik Berghel, CEO Inission

+46 732 02 22 10

fredrik.berghel@inission.com



IMPORTANT INFORMATION

THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART,
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN,
AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE
TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 

THIS RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN
OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS RELEASE IS NOT
AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES
DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER OFFER, IN OR INTO, THE
UNITED STATES CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG. INVESTORS
SHALL ACCEPT THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE
INFORMATION PROVIDED IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR
PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER
DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE
UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND. 



***

About Inission

Inission is a profitable total supplier that offers demanding industrial
customers in the Nordic region complete electronic and mechanical products of
the highest quality. Inission's services cover the entire product life cycle,
from development and design to industrialization, volume production and
aftermarket. By combining this with logistics services and a production based
on high flexibility, customer adaptation and short lead times, our offer
becomes very competitive. Inission has factories in Sweden, Finland, Norway and
Estonia. 

The revenue of Inission for the financial period ended on 31 December 2021, was
approximately SEK 1 003 million (approximately EUR 94 million) and it employs
approximately 520 people. Inission is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Sweden with Nordic Certified Adviser AB (info@certifiedadviser.se, +46
707 94 90 73) as a certified adviser. The company's reports are filed under: 

www.inission.com/investor-relations

Inission AB: reg.no./org.nr 556747-1890

Lantvärnsgatan 4,

652 21 Karlstad







Appendix 1:

Terms and conditions of Tender Offer

Object of the Tender Offer

Inission AB (the "Offeror" or "Inission") offers to acquire all of the issued
and outstanding shares in Enedo Plc (the "Company or "Enedo") which are not
held by the Company or the Offeror through a mandatory public tender offer in
accordance with Chapter 11 of the Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended,
the "Securities Markets Act") and on the terms and subject to the conditions
set forth below in the tender offer (the "Tender Offer"). 

Enedo has issued a total of 68 523 193 shares ("Share"), of which 55 113 257
are held by Inission and 69 249 by Enedo itself. Accordingly, a total of 13 340
687 shares in Enedo are subject to the Tender Offer. 

Offer Price and Consideration

Inission offers a cash consideration of EUR 0.26 for each Enedo share (the
"Cash Consideration" or the "Offer Price") or, alternatively, as share
consideration 0.086 new Inission Class B shares for each Enedo Share (the
"Share Consideration") provided that the Shares have been validly tendered in
accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. A shareholder of
Enedo shall only choose either the Cash Consideration or the Share
Consideration if the shareholder of Enedo wishes to accept the Tender Offer. To
the extent the number of the new Inission Class B shares to be received by an
Enedo shareholder who has accepted the Tender Offer against the Share
Consideration is not a whole number, the fractions of new Inission Class B
shares shall be combined and sold on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden on
behalf and for the benefit of the shareholders entitled to the fractions, and
the average selling price proceeds of such sales, deducted by direct selling
costs, will be accounted to the Enedo shareholders in question pro rata to the
fractions held by such shareholders. The payment of the fractions shall be made
in euros. 

The new Inission Class B shares to be issued under Swedish law as Share
Consideration shall entitle to full shareholder rights as of the registration
of the shares, provided, however that any transactions with such shares require
the transfer of the said shares from the Finnish book-entry system, where they
are in custody, to the Swedish book-entry system. The ISIN code of the Inission
Class B shares is SE0016275069. The shares issued as Share Consideration are
denominated in Swedish krona. The new Inission B shares to be issued as Share
Consideration shall be applied for admission to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden together with other Inission B shares and thus there is no
intention to apply such shares for admission to trading on any regulated
market. 

Offer Period

The Offer Period commences on 8 September 2022 at 9:30 am (Finnish time) and
expires on 29 September 2022 at 4:00 pm (Finnish time) (the "Offer Period"),
unless the Offer Period is continued or extended Offer Period is discontinued
as set forth below. The Offer Period shall, however, be at least three (3)
weeks. 

Inission may extend the Offer Period at any time during the Offer Period by
giving notice of the extension of the Offer Period. If Inission extends the
Offer Period, the Offer Period will expire on the new date and at the time to
which Inission extends the Offer Period, unless the extended Offer Period is
discontinued as set forth below. Inission will give notice of a possible
extension of an already extended Offer Period at the latest during the extended
Offer Period. The maximum duration of the Offer Period (including any extended
Offer Period) is ten (10) weeks, unless extended due to a particular obstacle
in accordance with the Regulations and Guidelines 9/2013 (as amended) issued by
the FIN-FSA. 

Should Inission discontinue the extended Offer Period, Inission will announce
its decision thereon as soon as possible after such decision has been made, and
in any case at least two (2) weeks before the expiry of the extended Offer
Period to be discontinued. If Inission discontinues the extended Offer Period,
the extended Offer Period will expire on such earlier date and at the time
indicated in such announcement made by Inission. 

Obligation to Increase the Tender Offer and to Pay Compensation

Inission reserves the right to acquire shares also in public trading on Nasdaq
Helsinki or otherwise before the commencement of the Offer Period, during the
Offer Period (including any extended Offer Period) and/or after the Offer
Period. 

If Inission or any party referred to in Chapter 11, Section 5 of the Finnish
Securities Market Act acquires, before the expiry of the Offer Period, the
shares at a higher price than the Offer Price or otherwise on terms that are
more favorable than those of the Tender Offer, Inission must in accordance with
Chapter 11, Section 25 of the Finnish Securities Market Act amend the terms and
conditions of the Tender Offer to correspond to this acquisition on more
favorable terms (obligation to increase the offer). Inission shall then,
without delay, make public the triggering of the obligation to increase the
offer and pay, in connection with the completion of the Tender Offer, the
difference between the acquisition on more favorable terms than those of the
Tender Offer and the consideration offered in the Tender Offer to those holders
of securities who have accepted the Tender Offer. 

If Inission or any party referred to in Chapter 11, Section 5 of the Finnish
Securities Market Act acquires, during the nine (9) months following the expiry
of the Offer Period, shares at a higher price than the Offer Price or otherwise
on terms that are more favorable than those of the Tender Offer, Inission must
in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 25 of the Finnish Securities Market Act
compensate those holders of securities who have accepted the Tender Offer for
the amount equal to the difference between the acquisition on more favorable
terms and the consideration offered in the Tender Offer (obligation to
compensate). Inission shall then, without delay, make public the triggering of
the obligation to compensate and pay the difference between the acquisition on
more favorable terms than those of the Tender Offer and the consideration
offered in the Tender Offer within one (1) month after the triggering of the
obligation to compensate to those holders of securities who have accepted the
Tender Offer. 

In accordance with Chapter 11, Section 25, Subsection 5 of the Finnish
Securities Market Act, the obligation to compensate shall, however, not be
triggered in case the payment of a higher price than the Offer Price is based
on an arbitral award pursuant to the Finnish Companies Act, provided that
Inission or any party referred to in Chapter 11, Section 5 of the Finnish
Securities Market Act has not offered to acquire shares on terms that are more
favorable than those of the Tender Offer before or during the arbitral
proceedings. 

Acceptance Procedure of the Tender Offer

The Tender Offer must be accepted separately for each book-entry account. A
shareholder of Enedo must have a cash account in a financial institution
operating in Finland. In addition, the shareholder who chooses the Share
Consideration must have a book-entry account. A shareholder may only accept the
Tender Offer unconditionally and for every share on the book-entry account
mentioned in the acceptance form at the moment when (i) the trades for the
Enedo shares tendered against the Cash Consideration are executed (see "Terms
of Payment and Settlement of Shares - Cash Consideration") or (ii) the
Enedo shares tendered against the Share Consideration are transferred to 
Inission's book-entry account (see "Transfer of Ownership - Share
Consideration"). A shareholder may accept the Tender Offer against the Share
Consideration or the Cash Consideration. Acceptance given during the Offer
Period is effective also until the end of any extended Offer Period or any
discontinued extended Offer Period. 

Most of the Finnish book-entry account operators will send a notification of
the Tender Offer, including the relevant instructions and an acceptance form,
to their customers who are registered as shareholders in the shareholders'
register of Enedo maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy (also "Euroclear").
Shareholders who do not receive such notification from their account operator
or asset manager can contact Evli Plc (email: operations@evli.com, tel. + 358 9
4766 9573 Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-4 p.m.) where such shareholders shall receive
necessary information on how to give their acceptance. 

The shareholders in Enedo whose shareholdings are registered in the name of a
nominee and who wish to accept the Tender Offer shall give such acceptance in
accordance with the nominee's instructions. 

Pledged shares may only be tendered with the consent of the relevant pledgee.
The obtaining of such consent shall be the responsibility of the relevant
shareholder in Enedo. The consent by the pledgee shall be delivered in writing
to the account operator. 

A shareholder in Enedo who is registered as a shareholder in the shareholders'
register of Enedo and who wishes to accept the Tender Offer shall submit a
properly completed and duly executed acceptance form to the account operator
managing the shareholder's book-entry account in accordance with its
instructions and within the time limit set by the account operator or, in the
case such account operator does not accept acceptance forms such shareholders
shall primarily contact its own custodian bank and secondarily Evli Plc (email:
operations@evli.com, tel. + 358 9 4766 9573 Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-4 p.m.) in order to
get instructions how to give their acceptance to tender the shares they own.
The acceptance form shall be submitted so that it is received during the Offer
Period or, if the Offer Period has been extended, during such extended Offer
Period, however, always in accordance with the instructions of the relevant
account operator. 

A shareholder may only accept the Tender Offer unconditionally and for every
Share on the book-entry account owned by the shareholder, however, taking into
account the right to withdraw the acceptance of the Tender Offer in accordance
with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. Inission shall be entitled
to reject any partial tender of the Shares on the same book-entry account owned
by the shareholder. 

A shareholder who has validly accepted the Tender Offer and who has not
properly withdrawn its acceptance in accordance with the terms and conditions
of the Tender Offer may not sell or otherwise dispose of the tendered Shares. 

By accepting the Tender Offer an Enedo shareholder authorizes the account
operator managing his or her book-entry account or its representative to enter
a transfer restriction or a sales reservation in respect of the Enedo shares on
his or her book-entry account (see "Terms of Payment and Settlement of
Shares"). Furthermore, an Enedo shareholder who has accepted the Tender Offer
authorizes the account operator managing his or her book-entry account or its
representative to sell all the Enedo shares held by such shareholder to
Inission in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and to
perform other necessary entries and undertake any other measures necessary for
the technical completion of the Tender Offer. Furthermore, a shareholder who
has accepted the Share Consideration authorizes the subscription of, on his or
her behalf, the new Inission Class B shares to be given as Share
Consideration, to sell any fractional new Inission Class B shares on behalf
and for the benefit of the shareholder in accordance with the terms and
conditions of the Tender Offer and to perform other necessary entries and
undertake any other measures necessary for the technical completion of the
Tender Offer. 

The method of delivery of acceptance form is at the shareholder's option and
risk, and the delivery will be deemed made only when actually received by such
account operator. Inission reserves the right to reject any acceptance given in
an incorrect or incomplete manner. By giving an acceptance on the Tender Offer,
the shareholder authorizes its account operator to disclose the necessary
personal data, the number of his/her/its book-entry account and information
concerning the acceptance to the parties participating in executing the order
or assignment for the purpose of executing the trade and settlement. 

Withdrawal Rights

The acceptance of the Tender Offer shall be binding and it cannot be withdrawn,
unless otherwise provided under applicable law. 

In accordance with Chapter 11, Section 16 of the Finnish Securities Markets
Act, the holders of the Shares validly tendered may withdraw their acceptance
during the Offer Period if the Offer Period has lasted over ten (10) weeks and
the Tender Offer has not been completed. Withdrawing the acceptance during the
time the Tender Offer is valid is also possible in the event that a third party
announces a competing public tender offer for the Shares before the execution
of the sale and purchase of the Shares. 

In the possible event that the right to withdraw exists, the proper withdrawal
of the acceptance of the Tender Offer requires that a written notice of
withdrawal is submitted to the same account operator to whom the acceptance
form with respect to such shares was submitted. In case of holdings that are
registered in the name of a nominee, the holder shall instruct the nominee to
submit the notice of withdrawal. 

If a shareholder withdraws their acceptance of the Tender Offer in accordance
with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the transfer restriction or
a sales reservation registered on the tendered shares in the relevant
book-entry account will be removed as soon as possible and within approximately
three (3) Finnish banking days following the receipt of a notice of withdrawal
in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. 

A shareholder shall be entitled at any time prior to the expiry of the Offer
Period or, if the Offer Period has been extended, prior to the expiry of such
extended Offer Period, to re-tender the withdrawn shares by following the
acceptance procedures described above in Section "Acceptance Procedure of the
Tender Offer". 

A shareholder who has withdrawn their acceptance shall pay the fees the account
operator managing the relevant book-entry account or the nominee may charge for
withdrawals. 

Technical Execution of the Tender Offer

When the account operator has received the acceptance in accordance with the
terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, a transfer restriction or a sales
reservation shall be entered on the relevant book-entry account. Upon the
execution trade under the Tender Offer or its settlement the transfer
restriction or the sales reservation shall be removed and the Cash
Consideration shall be paid to the shareholders. 

When accepting the Tender Offer against Share Consideration, the shareholder
authorises the account operator managing his or her book-entry account or its
representative to assign the tendered shares as contribution in kind to
Inission as the payment for the subscription price of the new Inission Class B
shares. 

To the extent the number of the new Inission Class B shares to be received by
an Enedo shareholder who has accepted the Tender Offer against the Share
Consideration is not a whole number, the fractions of new Inission Class B
shares shall be combined and sold on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden or
otherwise on behalf and for the benefit of the shareholders entitled to the
fractions, and the average selling price proceeds of such sales, deducted by
direct selling costs, will be accounted to the Enedo shareholders in question
pro rata to the fractions held by such shareholders. 

Announcement of the Result of the Tender Offer

Inission will announce the preliminary result of the Tender Offer on or about
the first (1st) Finnish banking day following the expiry of the Offer Period
or, if applicable, the extended or discontinued Offer Period, and will announce
the final result on or about the third (3rd) Finnish banking day following the
expiry of the Offer Period or, if applicable, the extended or discontinued
Offer Period. The announcement of the final result will confirm the percentage
of the shares that have been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn. 

Terms of Payment and Settlement of Shares

Cash Consideration

The sale and purchase of the shares validly tendered in the Tender Offer
against the Cash Consideration will be executed approximately no later than on
the fourth (4th) Finnish banking day following the expiry of the Offer Period,
or if the Offer Period has been extended or discontinued, the expiry of the
extended or discontinued Offer Period (the "Execution Date"). If possible, the
sale and purchase of the shares in regard to the completion of the Tender Offer
shall be executed on the Execution Date on Nasdaq Helsinki if permitted by the
rules applicable to securities trading on Nasdaq Helsinki. Otherwise, the sale
and purchase of the validly tendered shares shall be executed outside of Nasdaq
Helsinki. 

Settlement will be effected on or about the Execution Date (the "Settlement
Date"). The Cash Consideration will be deposited on the Settlement Date into
the bank account connected to the shareholder's book-entry account or, in the
case of shareholders whose holdings are registered in the name of a nominee,
into the bank account specified in the acceptance form. If the bank account of
a tendering shareholder is with a different banking institution than such
shareholder's book-entry account, the Cash Consideration will be paid to the
shareholder's bank account, in accordance with the schedule of money
transactions between banking institutions so that the payment will be received
on the shareholder's bank account within approximately two (2) banking days
after the Settlement Date, at the latest. 

Share Consideration

After the expiry of the Offer Period, the Enedo shares on a shareholder's
book-entry account will be exchanged to new Inission Class B shares in the
book-entry securities system in accordance with the Share Consideration
exchange ratio. 

The new Inission Class B shares will be entered on the book-entry accounts of
the Enedo shareholders on or about the fifteenth (15.) Finnish banking day
following the expiry of the Offer Period (including any extension of the Offer
Period), when the new Inission Class B shares have been registered with the
Swedish Companies Registration Office and into the book-entry securities
system. 

To the extent the number of the new Inission Class B shares to be received by
an Enedo shareholder is not a whole number, the proceeds accruing to the
shareholder from the sale of the possible fractions will be paid on or about
the twenty-first (21.) banking day following the expiry of the Offer Period or
if the Offer Period has been extended or discontinued, the expiry of the
extended or discontinued Offer Period (the "Accounting Date") to the bank 
account attached to the shareholder's book-entry account or, with respect 
to nominee registered shareholders, into the bank account specified in the
acceptance form. If the bank account of the shareholder is with a different
banking institution than such shareholder's book-entry account, the proceeds
accruing from the sale of the possible fractional entitlements will be
accounted to the shareholder's bank account in accordance with the schedule of
money transactions between banking institutions so that the payment will be
received on the shareholder's bank account within approximately two (2) banking
days after the Accounting Date, at the latest. 



Transfer of Ownership

Cash Consideration

Title to the shares validly tendered in the Tender Offer against Cash
Consideration will pass to Inission on the Settlement Date against the payment
of the Cash Consideration. 

Share Consideration

Title to the shares validly tendered in the Tender Offer against the Share
Consideration will pass to Inission when the account operator managing
shareholder's book-entry account or its representative has, based on an
authorization, on behalf of the Enedo shareholders who have accepted the Share
Consideration, subscribed for the new Inission Class B shares issued by
Inission, and transferred the Enedo shares from such shareholders' book-entry
accounts to Inission book-entry account, on or about the fifteenth (15.)
Finnish banking day following the expiry of the Offer Period or if the Offer
Period has been extended or discontinued, the expiry of the extended or
discontinued Offer Period. 

Transfer Tax and Other Payments

Inission will pay the Finnish transfer tax, if any, payable on the sale and
purchase of the shares. 

Fees charged by account operators, asset managers, nominees or any other
persons for registering the release of any pledges or other possible
restrictions preventing the sale of the relevant shares, as well as fees
relating to a withdrawal of the tender by a shareholder, will be borne by each
shareholder. Account operators and asset managers will charge for custody of
Swedish shares in the Finnish book-entry system in accordance with their
applicable rates and such rates may be higher than corresponding rates for
custody of Finnish shares in the Finnish book-entry system. A shareholder who
has chosen the Share Consideration is responsible for the possible fees related
to the custody of Share Consideration. 

Inission shall be responsible for other customary fees related to the execution
of the Tender Offer relating to book-entry registrations required for the
purposes of the Tender Offer, the sale by Enedo shareholders and purchase by
Inission of the shares tendered under the Tender Offer or the payment of the
Cash Consideration and Share Consideration. 

Other Issues

Inission reserves the right to postpone the payment of the Share Consideration,
the Cash Consideration and the proceeds accruing to the shareholder from the
sale of the possible fractions if the payment is prevented or suspended due to
a force majeure event. Inission shall effect such payment immediately once the
force majeure event preventing or suspending the payment is resolved. 

Inission reserves the right to amend the terms and conditions of the Tender
Offer in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 15, Subsection 2 of the Finnish
Securities Market Act. 

Inission reserves the right to extend the Offer Period and to amend the terms
and conditions of the Tender Offer (including a potential withdrawal of the
Tender Offer) in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 17 of the Finnish
Securities Market Act if, during the Offer Period or any extended Offer Period,
a third party announces a competing public tender offer for the shares. 

Inission shall have sole discretion to determine all other issues relating to
the Tender Offer, subject to the requirements of applicable law. 

The Tender Offer is not being made and the shares will not be accepted for
purchase from or on behalf of any persons, directly or indirectly, in the
United States or in any jurisdiction where prohibited by applicable law and the
Tender Offer Document and related acceptance forms are not and may not be
distributed, forwarded or transmitted into or from any jurisdiction where
prohibited by applicable law by any means whatsoever including, without
limitation, mail, facsimile transmission, e-mail or telephone. In particular,
the Tender Offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, in or into, or by
use of the postal service of or by any means or instrumentality of interstate
or foreign commence of, or any facilities of national securities exchange of
Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, South Africa or the United States or any
other jurisdiction where prohibited by law. The Tender Offer cannot be accepted
by any such use, means or instrumentality of or from within the Australia,
Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, South Africa or the United States or any other
jurisdiction where prohibited by law. 

Tender Offer shall be governed by Finnish law and all disputes relating thereto
shall be finally settled by a competent court in Finland.
