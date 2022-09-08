Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Überraschende Entwicklung! Mehr als ver-10-facht…
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 7

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

8 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 7 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 314.9380 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 317 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 312.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 9,494,281 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 236,497,142, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 7 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
641314.50 08:25:3600060871428TRLO0LSE
1074314.50 08:25:3600060871429TRLO0LSE
676314.50 08:25:36 00060871430TRLO0LSE
1063314.50 08:25:3600060871431TRLO0LSE
1893314.00 08:27:3300060871479TRLO0LSE
37313.50 08:29:5200060871552TRLO0LSE
800313.50 08:29:5200060871553TRLO0LSE
923313.50 08:29:5200060871554TRLO0LSE
1589313.50 08:29:5200060871555TRLO0LSE
1759316.00 08:53:0000060872399TRLO0LSE
1938315.50 08:53:0100060872402TRLO0LSE
1689315.00 08:53:0200060872405TRLO0LSE
1553317.00 09:17:4400060873775TRLO0LSE
5317.00 09:19:3500060873810TRLO0LSE
580317.00 09:19:3500060873811TRLO0LSE
439317.00 09:19:3500060873812TRLO0LSE
1525316.50 09:26:4000060873963TRLO0LSE
1442317.00 09:49:1000060874513TRLO0LSE
285317.00 09:49:1000060874514TRLO0LSE
1376316.50 10:02:3900060874878TRLO0LSE
414316.50 10:02:3900060874879TRLO0LSE
131316.00 10:07:0900060874965TRLO0LSE
1495316.00 10:07:0900060874966TRLO0LSE
1791316.00 10:07:0900060874967TRLO0LSE
835315.50 10:23:1100060875459TRLO0LSE
864315.50 10:23:1100060875460TRLO0LSE
134315.50 10:23:1100060875461TRLO0LSE
1648315.50 10:23:1100060875462TRLO0LSE
1724316.00 10:39:0700060876096TRLO0LSE
1164315.50 10:40:0000060876126TRLO0LSE
507315.50 10:40:0000060876127TRLO0LSE
1656315.50 10:54:4700060876539TRLO0LSE
900315.50 10:54:4700060876540TRLO0LSE
677315.50 10:54:4700060876541TRLO0LSE
1907315.00 11:16:5200060877382TRLO0LSE
1659314.50 11:46:4500060878425TRLO0LSE
1184314.50 12:15:4500060879334TRLO0LSE
421314.50 12:15:4500060879335TRLO0LSE
456314.00 12:29:1700060879773TRLO0LSE
691314.00 12:33:0500060880021TRLO0LSE
720314.00 12:33:0500060880022TRLO0LSE
420314.00 12:33:0500060880023TRLO0LSE
1158314.00 12:33:0500060880024TRLO0LSE
706313.50 12:38:2200060880453TRLO0LSE
1019313.50 12:38:2200060880454TRLO0LSE
606313.00 13:01:4200060881317TRLO0LSE
843313.00 13:06:4400060881607TRLO0LSE
377313.00 13:06:4400060881608TRLO0LSE
303312.50 13:24:5000060882385TRLO0LSE
470312.50 13:30:5100060882678TRLO0LSE
77313.50 13:36:1600060882920TRLO0LSE
371314.00 13:37:0100060882959TRLO0LSE
709314.50 13:39:4100060883039TRLO0LSE
927314.50 13:44:0500060883186TRLO0LSE
1356314.50 13:44:0500060883187TRLO0LSE
1855314.50 13:44:0500060883188TRLO0LSE
69314.50 13:44:0500060883189TRLO0LSE
2154314.50 13:44:0500060883190TRLO0LSE
1595314.50 13:52:1700060883411TRLO0LSE
506314.50 14:02:5500060883787TRLO0LSE
450314.50 14:02:5500060883788TRLO0LSE
367314.50 14:06:2500060883979TRLO0LSE
454314.50 14:06:2500060883980TRLO0LSE
34314.50 14:09:3500060884214TRLO0LSE
82314.50 14:09:3500060884215TRLO0LSE
148314.50 14:09:3500060884216TRLO0LSE
525314.50 14:11:3900060884330TRLO0LSE
1652314.00 14:12:1700060884448TRLO0LSE
1902315.00 14:36:4800060886008TRLO0LSE
507315.00 14:37:3500060886102TRLO0LSE
457315.00 14:37:3500060886103TRLO0LSE
442315.50 14:39:1500060886223TRLO0LSE
50315.50 14:39:1500060886224TRLO0LSE
1346315.00 14:39:1500060886225TRLO0LSE
540315.00 14:39:4900060886243TRLO0LSE
57315.00 14:45:4900060886493TRLO0LSE
32315.00 14:45:4900060886494TRLO0LSE
85315.00 14:45:4900060886495TRLO0LSE
455315.00 14:45:4900060886496TRLO0LSE
162315.00 14:45:4900060886497TRLO0LSE
44315.00 14:47:2500060886590TRLO0LSE
94315.00 14:47:2500060886591TRLO0LSE
366315.00 14:47:2500060886592TRLO0LSE
1672314.50 14:49:2600060886661TRLO0LSE
379314.50 14:49:2600060886662TRLO0LSE
1447314.50 14:49:4700060886697TRLO0LSE
332314.00 14:51:0200060886791TRLO0LSE
1498314.00 14:51:0200060886792TRLO0LSE
378313.00 14:59:1000060887234TRLO0LSE
1187313.00 14:59:1000060887235TRLO0LSE
547312.50 15:01:2500060887325TRLO0LSE
270312.50 15:01:2500060887326TRLO0LSE
1341313.50 15:13:5600060887922TRLO0LSE
314313.50 15:13:5600060887923TRLO0LSE
486313.50 15:13:5600060887924TRLO0LSE
28313.50 15:13:5600060887925TRLO0LSE
1155313.50 15:13:5600060887926TRLO0LSE
1719313.50 15:17:4100060888028TRLO0LSE
1924314.00 15:40:1700060889329TRLO0LSE
257314.00 15:40:1700060889330TRLO0LSE
800314.00 15:40:1700060889331TRLO0LSE
730314.00 15:40:1700060889332TRLO0LSE
409315.00 15:46:3000060889674TRLO0LSE
1308315.00 15:46:3000060889675TRLO0LSE
486315.00 15:46:3000060889676TRLO0LSE
1259315.00 15:46:3000060889677TRLO0LSE
549316.50 15:55:2500060890069TRLO0LSE
450316.50 15:55:2500060890070TRLO0LSE
370316.50 15:55:2500060890071TRLO0LSE
193316.50 15:55:2500060890072TRLO0LSE
542316.50 15:57:4500060890215TRLO0LSE
342316.50 15:57:4500060890216TRLO0LSE
31316.50 15:57:4500060890217TRLO0LSE
425316.50 15:57:4500060890218TRLO0LSE
426316.50 15:59:4500060890344TRLO0LSE
63316.50 15:59:4500060890345TRLO0LSE
53316.50 15:59:4500060890346TRLO0LSE
468316.50 15:59:4500060890347TRLO0LSE
16316.50 16:00:4500060890404TRLO0LSE
862316.50 16:00:4500060890405TRLO0LSE
1500316.50 16:07:0400060890770TRLO0LSE
415316.50 16:07:0400060890771TRLO0LSE
1101316.50 16:12:2500060891006TRLO0LSE
42316.50 16:12:2500060891007TRLO0LSE
312316.50 16:12:2500060891008TRLO0LSE
105316.50 16:12:2500060891009TRLO0LSE
144316.50 16:12:2500060891010TRLO0LSE
510316.00 16:12:3000060891014TRLO0LSE
141316.00 16:12:3000060891015TRLO0LSE
283316.00 16:12:3000060891016TRLO0LSE
17316.50 16:14:3500060891233TRLO0LSE
709316.50 16:14:3500060891234TRLO0LSE
66316.50 16:14:3500060891235TRLO0LSE
141316.50 16:14:3500060891236TRLO0LSE
800316.50 16:18:3500060891544TRLO0LSE
961316.50 16:18:3500060891545TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
