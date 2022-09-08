As ongoing research into high-intensity interval training (HIIT) reveals benefits for both physical and mental health, Tsquared Personal Training announces its private HIIT sessions in Vancouver.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - Tsquared Personal Training has announced its one-on-one HIIT sessions led by founder and head trainer Troy Tyrell. The full-body workouts are designed to build lung, heart, and muscle strength.

Troy Tyrell, who has 20 years of experience as a professional personal trainer, builds workouts that target the client's problem areas. The new one-on-one sessions are regularly adjusted to keep the program engaging.

"At Tsquared Personal Training, we help clients achieve their goals with personalized workouts," said Troy Tyrell. "We use Gravity Training machines which are far more effective than traditional weights to get in shape and gain strength."

Tsquared Personal Training offers the new private training sessions alongside its existing group classes. The custom one-on-one workout programs are designed to improve posture, form, and technique. Tyrell develops 55-minute sessions that target all muscle groups and work to develop strength, stamina, and endurance.

For beginners joining the new program, the fitness studio will design workouts that focus on developing a good form, which is essential before taking the exercises any further. As the program progresses and clients build strength, the sessions will increase in difficulty, allowing for sustainable and consistent gains. No two sessions are the same, so the program has a lower risk of leading to a fitness plateau.

As part of the new one-on-one HIIT program, Tyrell will chart clients' progress, providing both accountability and motivation. This approach helps to maximize results and achieve fitness goals.

With a focus on safety and personalized training, Tyrell and his team at Tsquared Personal Training base the workout sessions on the client's fitness and health goals. Tyrell believes that professionally designed training programs can improve strength, alertness, and agility in five sessions. As such, the studio assesses progress by recording fitness levels on the first and fifth sessions. The trainers can also provide advice on sleeping and eating habits.

With the latest announcement, Tsquared Personal Training continues to enhance its fitness programs. Along with personal and small group training, it provides injury rehab for clients who need to recover their mobility.

