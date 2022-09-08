Scientists in Australia have developed a new way to produce hydrogen using water from the atmosphere. They claim their new module can ensure stable performance and provide green hydrogen for remote areas.Researchers from the University of Melbourne and the University of Manchester have designed a direct air electrolysis (DAE) module to produce hydrogen for applications in remote areas. The device uses moisture in the air to directly generate hydrogen via electrolysis, without any input of liquid water. The module consists of a water harvesting unit in the middle and electrodes on both sides paired ...

