intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative mezzanine compression technologies, today revealed at IBC its lineup of FastTicoRAW FastTicoXS (JPEG XS) Codecs optimized for ARM chipsets, including Apple silicon and the M1 chip.

intoPIX ARM SDKs are highly optimized for the new processors used by major computer hardware manufacturers including Apple, Microsoft and Samsung. Through these optimizations, software applications, such as Live Production or Editing and including intoPIX codecs, can now deliver the same amazing experience on x86 and ARM-based platforms; regardless whether running on MacBook, desktop PC, servers or in the Cloud.

The new TicoXS TicoRAW codecs for ARM guarantee impressive speed and performance, even when encoding or decoding 8K video.

"Our ARM optimized JPEG XS TicoRAW software libraries allow real-time (or faster) compression for HD, 4K and even 8K video feeds using standard processors and are currently being integrated in top-notch production applications." said Justine Hecq, Business Development Manager, intoPIX.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores for ASIC FPGA and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

