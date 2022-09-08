DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (TPHG) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2022 / 09:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP
DEALING DATE: 07/09/2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 72.058
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 88602
CODE: TPHG
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681038086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG Sequence No.: 186745 EQS News ID: 1438135 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438135&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 08, 2022 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)