Eagle Genomics Appoints Tarun Rishi as New VP Engineering to Further Scale Platform Capabilities

Strategic tech leadership appointment comes as industries race to innovate as part of the Bio Revolution - driving demand for advanced, AI-augmented knowledge discovery capabilities

Tarun's impressive career of >25 years includes tech leadership positions in the financial and security sectors

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Genomics, the platform business pioneering the application of network science to biology across the Food and Nutrition, AgBio, Beauty and Personal Care, and Biopharma industries, has announced the appointment of AI/deep learning leader Tarun Rishi as its new VP Engineering. In the role, Tarun will continue to drive excellence in Eagle Genomics' technology to deliver the capabilities of its AI-augmented knowledge discovery platform, e[datascientist]TM, at scale. e[datascientist] uses network science to understand the microbiome in such complex ecosystems that exist within soils, plants, animals and humans, including how they interact with their diverse hosts.





The move to Eagle Genomics is a logical step for Tarun, who has most recently served as co-CEO and CTO at Humans For AI, a non-profit organization focused on social good and diversity in AI. Tarun is experienced with harnessing machine learning and AI, 'deep learning' and other advanced tech to transform the way established organizations think and behave. He has also previously worked in leading agile technology development roles in the financial and security sectors.

Commenting on Tarun's appointment, Anthony Finbow, CEO, Eagle Genomics, said: "We're thrilled to have someone of Tarun's caliber and background join our executive leadership team at such an important inflexion point for our company, as we move towards significant scale-up, in order to continue supporting the growing bioeconomy and helping solve the world's Grand Challenges.

"Tarun's critical experience in successfully applying the latest tech to transform organizations' capabilities in financial markets, coupled with his own growing personal interest in the role of AI in changing the world for the better, makes him ideally positioned to take our leading-edge AI-augmented knowledge discovery platform forward. I know I speak for the whole company in welcoming Tarun on board."

Tarun said: "The Bio Revolution has the potential to dramatically transform global nutrition and health and the impact of humans on the planet, including halting and even reversing the effects of climate change, by harnessing complex biological systems such as the microbiome. I am sincerely excited to be working with great people at the forefront of science and technology, with the potential to really make a difference at scale, and have a positive impact on the world around us, not only now but in the decades to come."

Tarun's appointment is the latest in a run of high-profile appointments by Eagle Genomics so far this year. In February, the company announced strategic research/bioinformatics appointments in the form of Dr. Christian Roghi as Director of Microbiome Solutions in the UK; and Dr. Nandu Gattu as VP of Services in Hyderabad, India. In May, Food and Nutrition pioneer Dr. Artem Khlebnikov and AgBio innovator Dr. Yvonne Pinto joined Eagle Genomics to deepen its strategic approach to these industry verticals, which stand to benefit significantly from the ongoing Bio Revolution.

About Eagle Genomics

Eagle Genomics is innovating at the intersection of biology, data sciences and bioinformatics, accelerating the generative economy through the digital reinvention of science. Its award-winning AI-augmented knowledge discovery platform, e[datascientist], empowers scientists to exploit multi-dimensional data in minutes rather than months, to help companies conduct science-led innovation for next-generation products. It supports the entire innovation workflow - from hypothesis through insight to product claims - helping bring novel, safer and sustainable products to market, faster, across the Food and Nutrition, Beauty and Personal Care, AgBio and BioPharma industries.

Eagle Genomics is forging strategic relationships with leading scientific establishments focused on the microbiome and in the UK has helped shape the Microbiome Strategic Roadmap. A Cambridge, UK-headquartered business with a global presence, it has sites in London's Knowledge Quarter, Hyderabad, India, New York's Genome Center as well as Paris' Station F, Potsdam Science Park, Germany and Kyiv, Ukraine. Find out more at www.eaglegenomics.com





Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893800/Tarun_Rishi_Eagle_Genomics.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1681594/Eagle_Genomics_logo.jpg