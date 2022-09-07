RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) ("Phreesia" or the "Company") announced financial results today for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2022.

" I am extremely proud of our team's accomplishments in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Phreesia impacts more than one in 10 patient visits in the U.S. each day1, helping patients become more activated in their health and achieve better health outcomes," said CEO and Co-Founder Chaim Indig. " Our strong network and revenue growth this quarter reinforces our confidence in generating attractive returns on the accelerated investments we made during fiscal years 2021 and 2022."

Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenue was $67.9 million in the quarter as compared to $51.0 million in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 33%.

Average number of healthcare services clients was 2,776 in the quarter as compared to 1,987 in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 40%.

Average revenue per healthcare services client was $18,248 in the quarter as compared to $19,720 in the same period in the prior year, a decrease of 7%. The decline was primarily driven by healthcare services client growth significantly outpacing payment processing volume and revenue growth. Additionally, the mix of solutions used by new clients across Patient Access, Registration, Revenue Cycle and Clinical Support offerings has been a contributing factor to the declining trends in this metric.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $26.0 million in the quarter compared to negative $11.0 million in the same period in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents as of July 31, 2022 was $240.7 million, a decrease of $73.1 million compared to January 31, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

We are updating our revenue outlook for fiscal year 2023 to a range of $273 million to $275 million, up from $271 million to $275 million, based on our first half performance and our updated view of our business and the macro environment. Our new revenue outlook implies year-over-year growth of 28% to 29%.

We expect average healthcare services clients to increase by at least 200 in the fiscal third quarter of 2023 ending on October 31, 2022.

We are raising our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for fiscal year 2023 to a range of negative $109 million to negative $106 million, from a previous range of negative $126 million to negative $122 million, based on our first half performance. This update reflects continued improvements in overall productivity and efficiency across our organization.

We expect our cash outflows in the second half of fiscal year 2023 to result in a January 31, 2023 cash and cash equivalents balance in a range of $165 million to $170 million. We continue to expect our Adjusted EBITDA outlook in fiscal year 2023 to be the low annual mark for fiscal years 2023 to 2025.

We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP Net income (loss) because we do not provide an outlook for GAAP Net income (loss) due to the uncertainty and potential variability of Other (income) expense, net and (Benefit from) provision for income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP Net income (loss). Because we cannot reasonably predict such items, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure outlook to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. We caution, however, that such items could have a significant impact on the calculation of GAAP Net income (loss). For further information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, including a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and an explanation of these measures, please see "Non-GAAP financial measures" below.

Fiscal Year 2025 Target

We are maintaining our $500 million revenue target to be achieved by annualizing our highest-revenue quarter in fiscal year 20251 and continue to expect to reach profitability2 in fiscal year 2025.

We believe our platform and diverse revenue streams offer us multiple paths for achieving our targets.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: our future financial and operating performance, including our revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, cash flows and expected cash balance, average number of healthcare services clients and our ability to reach profitability in fiscal year 2025; our outlook for fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2025 targets; our expected increase in average number of healthcare clients for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022; our fiscal year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA outlook; our anticipated growth and operating leverage and successful implementation of our solutions under development. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, risks associated with: our ability to effectively manage our growth and meet our growth objectives; our focus on the long-term and our investments in growth; the competitive environment in which we operate; our ability to develop and release new products and services, and develop and release successful enhancements, features and modifications to our existing products and services; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; our ability to make accurate predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and economic conditions; and our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to healthcare services clients; our ability to continue to operate effectively with a primarily remote workforce and attract and retain key talent; our ability to realize the intended benefits of our acquisitions; and other general, market, political, economic and business conditions (including as a result of the warfare and/or political and economic instability in Ukraine). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022 that will be filed with the SEC following this press release. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. We have provided a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, with the exception of our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the reasons described above.

Phreesia, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) July 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current: Cash and cash equivalents $ 240,729 $ 313,812 Settlement assets 19,725 19,590 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,029 and $863 as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively 46,958 40,262 Deferred contract acquisition costs 1,363 1,642 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,721 11,043 Total current assets 316,496 386,349 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $61,661 and $53,321 as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively 28,558 34,645 Capitalized internal-use software, net of accumulated amortization of $33,809 and $31,139 as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively 27,522 17,643 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,315 2,337 Deferred contract acquisition costs 1,988 2,437 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,864 and $1,178 as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively 12,086 12,772 Deferred tax asset 75 515 Goodwill 33,836 33,621 Other assets 4,112 4,157 Total Assets $ 425,988 $ 494,476 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current: Settlement obligations $ 19,725 $ 19,590 Current portion of finance lease liabilities and other debt 5,717 5,821 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,298 1,281 Accounts payable 10,088 5,119 Accrued expenses 17,925 20,128 Deferred revenue 17,195 16,493 Total current liabilities 71,948 68,432 Long-term finance lease liabilities and other debt 4,933 7,423 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 633 1,276 Long-term deferred revenue 10 65 Total Liabilities 77,524 77,196 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value - 500,000,000 shares authorized as of both July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022; 53,072,838 and 52,095,964 shares issued as of

July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively 531 521 Additional paid-in capital 896,264 860,657 Accumulated deficit (527,896 ) (429,938 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 563,428 and 301,003 shares as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively (20,435 ) (13,960 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 348,464 417,280 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 425,988 $ 494,476

Phreesia, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended

July 31, Six months ended

July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Subscription and related services $ 31,069 $ 22,885 $ 60,170 $ 44,704 Payment processing fees 19,581 16,306 38,962 32,950 Life sciences 17,217 11,816 32,089 21,644 Total revenues 67,867 51,007 131,221 99,298 Expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 14,873 10,032 29,259 18,566 Payment processing expense 12,554 9,648 24,712 19,373 Sales and marketing 38,341 22,167 78,372 37,179 Research and development 22,542 11,443 43,177 19,497 General and administrative 20,073 16,244 40,928 28,915 Depreciation 4,220 3,701 8,498 6,998 Amortization 1,599 1,580 3,203 3,231 Total expenses 114,202 74,815 228,149 133,759 Operating loss (46,335 ) (23,808 ) (96,928 ) (34,461 ) Other income (expense), net 38 (90 ) 7 (24 ) Interest (expense) income, net (206 ) (207 ) (589 ) (445 ) Total other expense, net (168 ) (297 ) (582 ) (469 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (46,503 ) (24,105 ) (97,510 ) (34,930 ) Provision for income taxes (213 ) (288 ) (448 ) (437 ) Net loss $ (46,716 ) $ (24,393 ) $ (97,958 ) $ (35,367 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted(1) $ (0.89 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.88 ) $ (0.73 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 52,325,209 50,577,614 52,135,250 48,287,305

Phreesia, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six months ended

July 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (97,958 ) $ (35,367 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,701 10,229 Stock-based compensation expense 28,709 13,047 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 144 144 Cost of Phreesia hardware purchased by customers 546 273 Deferred contract acquisition costs amortization 905 1,152 Non-cash operating lease expense 1,022 483 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities — 209 Deferred tax asset 440 279 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,696 ) (1,304 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,190 (1,037 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (177 ) (2,541 ) Accounts payable 3,715 950 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 983 (275 ) Lease liability (647 ) (544 ) Deferred revenue 647 2,100 Net cash used in operating activities (53,476 ) (12,202 ) Investing activities: Capitalized internal-use software (10,242 ) (5,023 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,634 ) (5,030 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,876 ) (10,053 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock in equity offerings, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions — 245,813 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 1,141 2,678 Treasury stock to satisfy tax withholdings on stock compensation awards (6,309 ) (1,960 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,949 295 Finance lease payments (2,899 ) (2,100 ) Principal payments on financing agreements (216 ) (873 ) Debt issuance costs and loan facility fee payments (397 ) (125 ) Payment of contingent consideration for acquisitions — (400 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,731 ) 243,328 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (73,083 ) 221,073 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 313,812 218,781 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 240,729 $ 439,854 Supplemental information of non-cash investing and financing information: Right-of-use assets recorded in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ — $ 81 Property and equipment acquisitions through finance leases $ 526 $ 1,980 Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software included in accounts payable $ 2,379 $ 3,503 Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 695 $ 82 Issuance of stock to settle liabilities for stock-based compensation $ 8,814 $ — Cash paid for: Interest $ 446 $ 365

Non-GAAP financial measures

This press release and statements made during the above-referenced webcast may include certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before interest expense (income), net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and before stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities and other (income) expense, net.

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA in this press release and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP Net income (loss) because we do not provide an outlook for GAAP Net income (loss) due to the uncertainty and potential variability of Other (income) expense, net and (Benefit from) provision for income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP Net income (loss). Because we cannot reasonably predict such items, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure outlook to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. We caution, however, that such items could have a significant impact on the calculation of GAAP Net income (loss).

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of non-cash stock-based compensation; (3) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; or (4) Interest expense (income), net; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, and our GAAP financial results. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods indicated:

Phreesia, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three months ended

July 31, Six months ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (46,716 ) $ (24,393 ) $ (97,958 ) $ (35,367 ) Interest expense (income), net 206 207 589 445 Provision for income taxes 213 288 448 437 Depreciation and amortization 5,819 5,281 11,701 10,229 Stock-based compensation expense 14,558 7,273 28,709 13,047 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities — 209 — 209 Other (income) expense, net (38 ) 90 (7 ) 24 Adjusted EBITDA $ (25,958 ) $ (11,045 ) $ (56,518 ) $ (10,976 )

Phreesia, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Adjusted Operating Expenses (Unaudited) Three months ended

July 31, Six months ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP operating expenses General and administrative $ 20,073 $ 16,244 $ 40,928 $ 28,915 Sales and marketing 38,341 22,167 78,372 37,179 Research and development 22,542 11,443 43,177 19,497 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 14,873 10,032 29,259 18,566 $ 95,829 $ 59,886 $ 191,736 $ 104,157 Stock compensation included in GAAP operating expenses General and administrative $ 5,206 $ 3,376 $ 10,334 $ 6,294 Sales and marketing 5,423 2,231 11,077 3,877 Research and development 2,967 1,144 5,528 1,988 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 962 522 1,770 888 $ 14,558 $ 7,273 $ 28,709 $ 13,047 Adjusted operating expenses General and administrative $ 14,867 $ 12,868 $ 30,594 $ 22,621 Sales and marketing 32,918 19,936 67,295 33,302 Research and development 19,575 10,299 37,649 17,509 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 13,911 9,510 27,489 17,678 $ 81,271 $ 52,613 $ 163,027 $ 91,110

Phreesia, Inc. Key Metrics (Unaudited) Three months ended

July 31, Six months ended

July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Key Metrics: Healthcare services clients (average over period) 2,776 1,987 2,651 1,945 Average revenue per healthcare services client $ 18,248 $ 19,720 $ 37,397 $ 39,932

We remain focused on building secure and reliable products that derive a strong return on investment for our clients and implementing them with speed and ease. This strategy continues to enable us to grow our network of healthcare services clients. As disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, we renamed our key metric "provider clients (average over period)" to "healthcare services clients (average over period)." We also renamed our key metric "average revenue per provider client" to "average revenue per healthcare services client."

Healthcare services clients . We define healthcare services clients as the average number of healthcare services client organizations that generate revenue each month during the applicable period. In cases where we act as a subcontractor providing white-label services to our partner's clients, we treat the contractual relationship as a single healthcare services client. We believe growth in the number of healthcare services clients is a key indicator of the performance of our business and depends, in part, on our ability to successfully develop and market our Platform to healthcare services organizations that are not yet clients. While growth in the number of healthcare services clients is an important indicator of expected revenue growth, it also informs our management of the areas of our business that will require further investment to support expected future healthcare services client growth. For example, as the number of healthcare services clients increases, we may need to add to our customer support team and invest to maintain effectiveness and performance of our Platform and software for our healthcare services clients and their patients.

. We define healthcare services clients as the average number of healthcare services client organizations that generate revenue each month during the applicable period. In cases where we act as a subcontractor providing white-label services to our partner's clients, we treat the contractual relationship as a single healthcare services client. We believe growth in the number of healthcare services clients is a key indicator of the performance of our business and depends, in part, on our ability to successfully develop and market our Platform to healthcare services organizations that are not yet clients. While growth in the number of healthcare services clients is an important indicator of expected revenue growth, it also informs our management of the areas of our business that will require further investment to support expected future healthcare services client growth. For example, as the number of healthcare services clients increases, we may need to add to our customer support team and invest to maintain effectiveness and performance of our Platform and software for our healthcare services clients and their patients. Average revenue per healthcare services client. We define average revenue per healthcare services client as the total subscription and related services and payment processing revenue generated from healthcare services clients in a given period divided by the average number of healthcare services clients that generate revenue each month during that same period. We are focused on continually delivering value to our healthcare services clients and believe that our ability to increase average revenue per healthcare services client is an indicator of the long-term value of the Phreesia platform.

Additional Information (Unaudited) Three months ended

July 31, Six months ended

July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Patient payment volume (in millions) $ 811 $ 696 $ 1,648 $ 1,397 Payment facilitator volume percentage 80 % 78 % 80 % 78 %

Patient payment volume . We believe that patient payment volume is an indicator of both the underlying health of our healthcare services clients' businesses and the continuing shift of healthcare costs to patients. We measure patient payment volume as the total dollar volume of transactions between our healthcare services clients and their patients utilizing our payment platform, including via credit and debit cards that we process as a payment facilitator as well as cash and check payments and credit and debit transactions for which we act as a gateway to other payment processors.

. We believe that patient payment volume is an indicator of both the underlying health of our healthcare services clients' businesses and the continuing shift of healthcare costs to patients. We measure patient payment volume as the total dollar volume of transactions between our healthcare services clients and their patients utilizing our payment platform, including via credit and debit cards that we process as a payment facilitator as well as cash and check payments and credit and debit transactions for which we act as a gateway to other payment processors. Payment facilitator volume percentage. We define payment facilitator volume percentage as the volume of credit and debit card patient payment volume that we process as a payment facilitator as a percentage of total patient payment volume. Payment facilitator volume is a major driver of our payment processing revenue. Our payment facilitator volume percentage could decline slightly over time should we increase our penetration of enterprise customers that are less likely to use Phreesia as a payment facilitator.

