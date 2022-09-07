BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) ("Skillsoft" or the "Company"), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 ended July 31, 2022.
"I am pleased to report our fifth consecutive quarter of Skillsoft subscription content bookings growth," said Jeffrey R. Tarr, Skillsoft's Chief Executive Officer. "I'm also pleased the board of directors authorized a share repurchase which reflects the strength of our balance sheet and cash flows along with confidence in our strategy and expectations for the business. We believe acquiring Skillsoft equity is the best use of capital available to us at this time."
Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Select Financials from Continuing Operations1
- Skillsoft Content Segment bookings growth of 5% at constant currency for the quarter, and 12% for the fiscal first half. On a LTM basis Q2 bookings growth for the Content Segment was 9% at constant currency.
- Skillsoft LTM Content Dollar Revenue Retention of 98%, up 3 percentage points.
- Global Knowledge Segment bookings decline of 21% at constant currency for the quarter, and 17% for the fiscal first half due in part to a post COVID recovery in the prior year.
- GAAP revenue of $140.6 million, up 27% compared to the prior year. Adjusted Revenue of $148.4 million, down 5% and down 2% on a constant currency basis due to Global Knowledge results.
- GAAP net loss of $127.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $32.6 million, down 5% and up 1% on a constant currency basis.
Share Repurchase Authorization
The Board of Directors has authorized Skillsoft to repurchase up to $30 million of its Class A common stock. Under the program, Skillsoft may purchase shares in the open market, in private negotiated transactions, or by other means from time to time. The timing and amount of any shares purchased will be based upon a variety of factors, including the share price of Class A common stock, general market conditions, alternative uses for capital, Skillsoft's financial performance, and other considerations. The share repurchase program does not obligate Skillsoft to purchase any minimum number of shares, and the program may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time without prior notice.
Outlook Commentary
We are revising our outlook ranges to reflect the sale of SumTotal, foreign exchange impact, lower fundamentals primarily due to the performance of our transactional Global Knowledge business, and some macro-economic uncertainty.
Full Year Fiscal 2023 Outlook2 ($ in millions)
Previous
SumTotal
Foreign
Lower
Updated
Bookings
$790 to $825
($127)
($15)
($70)
$580 to $615
Adjusted Revenue
$765 to $790
($123)
($15)
($70)
$545 to $580
Adjusted EBITDA
~ $167
($37)
($4)
($20)
$105 to $125
Key Operational Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures from Continuing Operations
Bookings
The following table sets forth unaudited bookings for the three months and six months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021 as if pre-combination Skillsoft and Global Knowledge had been combined and the Skillsoft content line in the prior year includes Codecademy bookings as if the acquisition had closed on April 5, 2021:
|Three Months
|Change (Constant Currency)
|Six Months
|Change (Constant Currency)
|(In thousands)
|Ended July 31,
|Change
|Ended July 31,
|Change
2022
2021
|$
|%
|%
2022
2021
|$
|%
|%
|Continuing operations:
|Skillsoft Content
$
77,380
$
74,801
$
2,579
3
%
5
%
$
128,449
$
116,636
$
11,813
10
%
12
%
|Global Knowledge
46,493
63,541
(17,048
)
-27
%
-21
%
102,158
128,798
(26,640
)
-21
%
-17
%
|Total
123,873
138,342
(14,469
)
-10
%
-7
%
230,607
245,434
(14,827
)
-6
%
-3
%
Adjusted Revenue
GAAP revenue was $140.6 million and $110.3 million for the three months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $275.4 million and $178.0 million for the six months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The following table sets forth unaudited Adjusted Revenue for the three months and six months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021 as if pre-combination Skillsoft and Global Knowledge had been combined and the Skillsoft content line in the prior year includes Codecademy bookings as if the acquisition had closed on April 5, 2021:
|Three Months
|Change (Constant Currency)
|Six Months
|Change (Constant Currency)
|Ended July 31,
|Change
|Ended July 31,
|Change
2022
2021
|$
|%
|%
2022
2021
|$
|%
|%
|Continuing operations:
|Skillsoft Content
$
98,754
$
95,791
$
2,963
3
%
5
%
$
188,539
$
180,860
$
7,679
4
%
6
%
|Global Knowledge
$
49,628
$
60,976
($
11,348
)
-19
%
-13
%
$
101,013
115,742
($
14,729
)
-13
%
-8
%
|Total Adjusted Gross Revenue
$
148,382
$
156,767
$
(8,385
)
-5
%
-2
%
$
289,552
$
296,602
($
7,050
)
-2
%
0
%
Dollar Retention Rate
The following table sets forth dollar retention rates ("DRR") for the last twelve-month ("LTM") period ended July 31, 2022 and July 31, 2021 and for the three month periods ended July 31, 2022 and 2021:
July 31
LTM
LTM
Q2
Q2
Skillsoft Content (continuing operations)
98%
95%
98%
99%
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income
Net loss from continuing operations was $127.3 million and $23.9 million for the three months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $150.4 million and $59.8 million for the six months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The following table sets forth Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income for the three and six month periods ended July 31, 2022 and 2021. See full reconciliation and adjusting items in the tables on pages 11 to 14.
|Three Months
|Change (Constant Currency)
|Six Months
|Change (Constant Currency)
|Ended July 31,
|Change
|Ended July 31,
|Change
2022
2021
|$
|%
|%
2022
2021
|$
|%
|%
|Continuing operations:
|Adjusted EBITDA
$32,585
$34,323
($1,738)
-5%
1%
$56,650
$62,939
($6,289)
-10%
-5%
|Adjusted Net Income
$15,393
$22,636
($7,243)
-32%
|N/A
$45,145
$38,710
$6,435
17%
N/A
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Skillsoft will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. To access the call, dial (877) 413-9278 from the United States and Canada or (215) 268-9914 from international locations. The live event can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Skillsoft's website at investor.skillsoft.com. A webcast replay will be available at the same site for six months. A telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 660-6853 or international dial-in (201) 612-7415 conference ID 13732286, beginning about three hours after call's end, running through September 13th, 2022.
About Skillsoft
Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) is a global leader in corporate digital learning, focused on transforming today's workforce for tomorrow's economy. The Company provides enterprise learning solutions designed to prepare organizations for the future of work, overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior change, and unlock the potential in their people. Skillsoft offers a comprehensive suite of premium, original, and authorized partner content, including one of the broadest and deepest libraries of leadership & business skills, technology & developer, and compliance curricula. With access to a broad spectrum of learning options (including video, audio, books, bootcamps, live events, and practice labs), organizations can meaningfully increase learner engagement and retention. Skillsoft's offerings are delivered through Percipio®, its award-winning, AI-driven, immersive learning platform purpose built to make learning easier, more accessible, and more effective. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
We track several non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics that we believe are key financial measures of our success. Non-GAAP measures and key performance metrics are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies comparable to us, many of which present non-GAAP measures and key performance metrics when reporting their results. These measures can be useful in evaluating our performance against our peer companies because we believe the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of U.S. GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with higher U.S. GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, excluding the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company's capital structure on its performance. However, non-GAAP measures and key performance metrics have limitations as analytical tools. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. They are not presentations made in accordance with U.S. GAAP, are not measures of financial condition or liquidity, and should not be considered as an alternative to profit or loss for the period determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As a result, these performance measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
We do not reconcile our forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and/or certain information not being ascertainable or accessible; and because not all of the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is available to us without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. We provide non-GAAP financial measures that we believe will be achieved, however we cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the U.S. GAAP measures may be materially different than the non-GAAP measures.
Adjusted Net Income or Loss
Adjusted net income or loss is defined as net income or loss plus or minus primarily non-cash items and other items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing our operating performance (e.g., stock-based compensation expense, amortization related to acquired intangible assets, restructuring and impairment charges, acquisition-related costs, financing related costs, other gains and losses, and discontinued operations, all net of the related tax effects.
Dollar Retention Rate ("DRR")
For existing customers at the beginning of a given period, DRR represents subscription renewals, upgrades, churn, and downgrades in such period divided by the beginning total renewable base for such customers for such period. Renewals reflect customers who renew their subscription, inclusive of auto-renewals for multi-year contracts, while churn reflects customers who choose to not renew their subscription. Upgrades include orders from customers that purchase additional licenses or content (e.g., a new Leadership and Business module), while downgrades reflect customers electing to decrease the number of licenses or reduce the size of their content package. Upgrades and downgrades also reflect changes in pricing. We use our DRR to measure the long-term value of customer contracts as well as our ability to retain and expand the revenue generated from our existing customers.
Bookings
Bookings in any particular period represents orders received during that period and reflects (i) subscription renewals, upgrades, churn, and downgrades to existing customers, (ii) non-subscription services, and (iii) sales to new customers. Bookings generally represents a customer's annual obligation (versus the life of the contract), and, for the subscription business, revenue is recognized for such bookings over the following 12 months. We use bookings to measure and monitor current period business activity with respect to our ability to sell subscriptions and services to our platform.
Forward Looking Statements
This document includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future, including such things as our outlook (including bookings, adjusted revenue, and adjusted EBITDA), our product development and planning, our pipeline, future capital expenditures, share repurchases, financial results, the impact of regulatory changes, existing and evolving business strategies and acquisitions and dispositions, demand for our services and competitive strengths, goals, the benefits of new initiatives, growth of our business and operations, and our ability to successfully implement our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions are forward-looking statements. Also, when we use words such as "may," "will," "would," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "seek," "outlook," "target," "goal," "probably," or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Skillsoft's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking disclosure is speculative by its nature.
There are important risks, uncertainties, events and factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained in this document, including:
- our ability to realize the benefits expected from the business combination between Skillsoft, Churchill Capital Corp. II, and Global Knowledge, and other recent transactions, including our acquisitions of Pluma and Codecademy, and disposition of SumTotal;
- the impact of U.S. and worldwide economic trends, financial market conditions, geopolitical events, natural disasters, climate change, public health crises, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (including any variant), political crises, or other catastrophic events on our business, liquidity, financial condition and results of operations;
- our ability to attract and retain key employees and qualified technical and sales personnel;
- our reliance on third parties to provide us with learning content, subject matter expertise, and content productions and the impact on our business if our relationships with these third parties are terminated;
- fluctuations in our future operating results;
- our ability to successfully identify, consummate, and achieve strategic objectives in connection with our acquisition opportunities and realize the benefits expected from the acquisition;
- the demand for, and acceptance of, our products and for cloud-based technology learning solutions in general;
- our ability to compete successfully in competitive markets and changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets in which we operate;
- our ability to market existing products and develop new products;
- a failure of our information technology infrastructure or any significant breach of security, including in relation to the migration of our key platforms from our systems to cloud storage;
- future regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes in our industry;
- our ability to comply with laws and regulations applicable to our business, including shifting global privacy, data protection, and cyber and information security laws and regulations, as well as state privacy and data protection laws, such as those in California, Colorado, and Virginia;
- a failure to achieve and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting;
- fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates;
- our ability to protect or obtain intellectual property rights;
- our ability to raise additional capital;
- the impact of our indebtedness on our financial position and operating flexibility;
- our ability to meet future liquidity requirements and comply with restrictive covenants related to long-term indebtedness;
- our ability to implement our share repurchase program successfully;
- our ability to successfully defend ourselves in legal proceedings; and
- our ability to continue to meet applicable listing standards.
The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and new factors may emerge from time to time that could also affect actual performance and results. For more information, please see the risk factors included in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.
Although we believe that the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of these assumptions, and therefore also the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions, could themselves prove to be inaccurate. Given the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included in this document, our inclusion of this information is not a representation or guarantee by us that our objectives and plans will be achieved. Annualized, pro forma, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. Additionally, statements as to market share, industry data, and our market position are based on the most currently available data available to us and our estimates regarding market position or other industry data included in this document or otherwise discussed by us involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, including as set forth above.
Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we do not undertake to update these forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law. With regard to these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document may not occur, and we caution you against unduly relying on these forward-looking statements.
____________________________
1 Growth calculated compared to the prior year as if pre-combination Skillsoft and Global Knowledge had been combined and their fiscal quarters had been aligned to end on January 31, 2022 and includes Codecademy for both years as if the acquisition had occurred as of April 5, 2021. Constant currency results represent current year period local currency amounts translated at prior year foreign exchange rates. Continuing operations excludes SumTotal results for all periods presented as a result of the sale on August 15, 2022.
2 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics." The Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts.
SKILLSOFT CORP.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES)
|July 31, 2022
|January 31, 2022
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
43,344
|$
138,176
|Restricted cash
5,300
14,015
|Accounts receivable, less reserves of approximately $136 and $125 as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022 respectively
98,522
173,876
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
45,355
37,082
|Assets held for sale, current portion
44,079
64,074
|Total current assets
236,600
427,223
|Property and equipment, net
12,583
11,475
|Goodwill
1,032,706
795,811
|Intangible assets, net
826,511
793,859
|Right of use assets
16,310
17,988
|Other assets
11,284
10,780
|Assets held for sale, long-term portion
156,043
164,812
|Total assets
|$
2,292,037
|$
2,221,948
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|$
37,795
|$
4,800
|Borrowings under accounts receivable facility
35,477
74,629
|Accounts payable
22,412
24,159
|Accrued compensation
19,710
40,822
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
48,799
47,757
|Lease liabilities
5,036
6,387
|Deferred revenue
214,482
259,701
|Liabilities held for sale, current portion
74,734
87,467
|Total current liabilities
458,445
545,722
|Long-term debt
583,975
462,185
|Warrant liabilities
11,247
28,199
|Fair value of hedge instruments
15,065
—
|Deferred tax liabilities
83,474
99,395
|Long term lease liabilities
13,505
11,750
|Deferred revenue - non-current
1,280
1,248
|Other long-term liabilities
11,638
11,125
|Liabilities held for sale, long-term portion
2,092
2,426
|Total long-term liabilities
722,276
616,328
|Commitments and contingencies
—
—
|Shareholders' equity:
|Shareholders' common stock - Class A common shares, $0.0001 par value: 375,000,000 shares authorized and 164,308,000 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2022 and 133,258,027 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2022
14
11
|Additional paid-in capital
1,504,428
1,306,146
|Accumulated deficit
(390,371
)
(247,229
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(2,755
)
970
|Total shareholders' equity
1,111,316
1,059,898
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
2,292,037
|$
2,221,948
SKILLSOFT CORP.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|Quarter to Date Results
|Fiscal 2023
|Fiscal 2022
|Successor
|Successor
|Predecessor (SLH)
|Three Months
|From
|From
|Ended
|June 12, 2021 to
|May 1, 2021 to
|July 31, 2022
|July 31, 2021
|June 11, 2021
|Revenues:
|Total revenues
|$
140,574
|$
75,466
|$
34,814
|Operating expenses:
|Costs of revenues
34,998
22,290
6,949
|Content and software development
19,693
6,208
4,510
|Selling and marketing
41,848
19,650
10,905
|General and administrative
26,367
16,824
4,652
|Amortization of intangible assets
45,200
18,493
14,575
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
70,475
—
—
|Recapitalization and acquisition-related costs
8,452
9,900
4,927
|Restructuring
4,323
287
(910
)
|Total operating expenses
251,356
93,652
45,608
|Operating loss
(110,782
)
(18,186
)
(10,794
)
|Other income (expense), net
80
(992
)
304
|Fair value adjustment of warrants
6,846
17,115
800
|Fair value adjustment of hedge instruments
(15,065
)
—
—
|Interest income
10
9
53
|Interest expense
(11,470
)
(9,265
)
(5,354
)
|Loss before benefit from income taxes
(130,381
)
(11,319
)
(14,991
)
|Benefit from income taxes
(3,065
)
(1,996
)
(464
)
|Loss from continuing operations
(127,316
)
(9,323
)
(14,527
)
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
5,817
(2,531
)
2,668
|Net loss
|$
(121,499
)
|$
(11,854
)
|$
(11,859
)
|Gain (loss) per share:
|Class A and B - Basic and Diluted (SLH) - continuing operations
*
*
(3.63
)
|Class A and B - Basic and Diluted (SLH) - discontinued operations
*
*
0.67
|Class A and B - Basic and Diluted (SLH)
*
*
(2.96
)
|Ordinary - Basic and Diluted (Successor) - continuing operations
(0.78
)
(0.07
)
*
|Ordinary - Basic and Diluted (Successor) - discontinued operations
0.04
(0.02
)
*
|Ordinary - Basic and Diluted (Successor)
(0.74
)
(0.09
)
*
|Weighted average common share outstanding:
|Class A and B - Basic and Diluted (SLH)
*
*
4,000
|Ordinary - Basic and Diluted (Successor)
|
164,089
133,059
*
SKILLSOFT CORP.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|Year to Date Results
|Fiscal 2023
|Fiscal 2022
|Successor
|Successor
|Predecessor (SLH)
|Six Months
|From
|From
|Ended
|June 12, 2021 to
|February 1, 2021 to
|July 31, 2022
|July 31, 2021
|June 11, 2021
|Revenues:
|Total revenues
|$
275,413
|$
75,466
|$
102,494
|Operating expenses:
|Costs of revenues
73,008
22,290
22,043
|Content and software development
36,026
6,208
15,012
|Selling and marketing
81,410
19,650
34,401
|General and administrative
55,711
16,824
16,471
|Amortization of intangible assets
84,758
18,493
46,492
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
70,475
—
—
|Recapitalization and acquisition-related costs
21,764
9,900
6,641
|Restructuring
8,279
287
(576
)
|Total operating expenses
431,431
93,652
140,484
|Operating loss
(156,018
)
(18,186
)
(37,990
)
|Other income (expense), net
1,132
(992
)
(167
)
|Fair value adjustment of warrants
16,952
17,115
900
|Fair value adjustment of hedge instruments
(15,065
)
—
—
|Interest income
170
9
60
|Interest expense
(23,007
)
(9,265
)
(16,763
)
|Loss before benefit from income taxes
(175,836
)
(11,319
)
(53,960
)
|Benefit from income taxes
(25,402
)
(1,996
)
(3,521
)
|Loss from continuing operations
(150,434
)
(9,323
)
(50,439
)
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
7,292
(2,531
)
1,175
|Net loss
|$
(143,142
)
|$
(11,854
)
|$
(49,264
)
|Income (loss) per share:
|Class A and B - Basic and Diluted (SLH) - Continuing operations
*
*
(12.61
)
|Class A and B - Basic and Diluted (SLH) - Discontinued operations
*
*
|0.29
|Class A and B - Basic and Diluted (SLH)
*
*
|$
(12.32
)
|Ordinary - Basic and Diluted (Successor) - Continuing operations
(0.98
)
(0.07
)
*
|Ordinary - Basic and Diluted (Successor) - Discontinued operations
0.05
(0.02
)
*
|Ordinary - Basic and Diluted (Successor)
|$
(0.93
)
|$
(0.09
)
*
|Weighted average common share outstanding:
|Class A and B - Basic and Diluted (SLH)
*
*
4,000
|Ordinary - Basic and Diluted (Successor)
153,442
133,059
*
SKILLSOFT CORP.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)
|Fiscal 2023
|Fiscal 2022
|Successor
|Successor
|Predecessor (SLH)
|Six Months
|From
|From
|Ended
|June 12, 2021 to
|February 1, 2021 to
|July 31, 2022
|July 31, 2021
|June 11, 2021
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
(143,142
)
|$
(11,854
)
|$
(49,264
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Share-based compensation
16,915
4,817
—
|Depreciation and amortization
3,897
1,705
3,572
|Amortization of intangible assets
91,103
20,023
50,902
|Change in bad debt reserve
113
(170
)
(174
)
|(Benefit from) provision for income taxes - non-cash
(36,535
)
1,239
(5,886
)
|Non-cash interest expense
1,053
434
487
|Fair value adjustment to warrants
(16,952
)
(17,115
)
(900
)
|Right-of-use asset
1,977
1,445
748
|Impairment of goodwill
70,475
—
—
|Unrealized loss on derivative instrument
15,065
—
—
|Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
82,783
6,963
88,622
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(7,492
)
(13,065
)
3,379
|Accounts payable
(2,559
)
5,175
(6,417
)
|Accrued expenses, including long-term
(23,066
)
18,026
(18,592
)
|Lease liability
96
(1,690
)
(1,301
)
|Deferred revenue
(66,734
)
(15,195
)
(31,365
)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(13,003
)
738
33,811
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
(3,528
)
(75
)
(641
)
|Internally developed software - capitalized costs
(5,721
)
(881
)
(2,350
)
|Acquisition of Codecademy, net of cash acquired
(198,633
)
—
—
|Acquisition of Global Knowledge, net of cash received
—
(156,926
)
—
|Acquisition of Skillsoft, net of cash received
—
(386,035
)
—
|Acquisition of Pluma, net of cash received
—
(18,646
)
—
|Net cash used in investing activities
(207,882
)
(562,563
)
(2,991
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Shares repurchased for tax withholding upon vesting of restricted stock-based awarded
(1,720
)
—
—
|Proceeds from equity investment (PIPE)
—
530,000
—
|Proceeds from issuance of term loans, net of fees
157,088
464,290
—
|Principal payments on capital lease obligation
—
(137
)
(370
)
|Proceeds from accounts receivable facility, net of borrowings
(39,152
)
(9,456
)
16,577
|Principal payments on term loans
(3,202
)
—
—
|Repayment of First and Second Out loans
—
(605,591
)
(1,300
)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
113,014
379,106
14,907
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(4,646
)
(250
)
203
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(112,517
)
(182,969
)
45,930
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
168,923
288,483
74,443
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
56,406
|$
105,514
|$
120,373
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
43,344
|$
90,772
|$
117,299
|Restricted cash
5,300
14,742
3,074
|Cash attributed to discontinued operations
7,762
—
—
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
56,406
|$
105,514
|$
120,373
SKILLSOFT CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
|For the Three Months Ended July 31, 2022
|Non-GAAP
|Revenue
|Skillsoft Corp.
|Adjustments (1)
|Combined
|Revenues:
|Total revenues
$
140,574
$
7,808
$
148,382
|Operating expenses
|Cost of revenues
34,998
7,808
42,806
|Content and software development
19,693
-
19,693
|Selling and marketing
41,848
-
41,848
|General and administrative
26,367
-
26,367
|Amortization of intangible assets
45,200
-
45,200
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
70,475
-
70,475
|Recapitalization and acquisition-related costs
8,452
-
8,452
|Restructuring
4,323
-
4,323
|Total operating expenses
251,356
7,808
259,164
|Operating loss:
$
(110,782
)
$
-
$
(110,782
)
|Other income (expense), net
80
-
80
|Fair value adjustment of warrants
6,846
-
6,846
|Fair value adjustment of hedge instruments
(15,065
)
-
(15,065
)
|Interest income
10
-
10
|Interest expense
(11,470
)
-
(11,470
)
|Loss before benefit from income taxes
(130,381
)
-
(130,381
)
|Benefit from income taxes
(3,065
)
-
(3,065
)
|Loss from continuing operations
(127,316
)
-
(127,316
)
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
5,817
-
5,817
|Net loss
$
(121,499
)
$
-
$
(121,499
)
|Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA:
|Amortization of intangible assets
45,200
-
45,200
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
70,475
-
70,475
|Recapitalization and acquisition-related costs
8,452
-
8,452
|Restructuring
4,323
-
4,323
|Warrant fair value adjustment and foreign currency
(7,066
)
-
(7,066
)
|Fair value adjustment of hedge instruments
15,065
-
15,065
|Stock-based compensation expense
10,017
-
10,017
|Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(3,757
)
-
(3,757
)
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
(5,817
)
-
(5,817
)
|Adjusted net income from continuing operations
$
15,393
$
-
$
15,393
|Expense from income taxes, excluding tax impacts above
692
-
692
|Interest expense, net
11,460
-
11,460
|Depreciation
942
-
942
|Non-recurring costs and other
4,098
-
4,098
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$
32,585
$
-
$
32,585
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
22
%
|(1) Non-GAAP revenue adjustments include reseller fees, which are presented on a net basis in GAAP revenue.
SKILLSOFT CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
|For the Six Months Ended July 31, 2022
|Non-GAAP
|Revenue
|Skillsoft Corp.
|Adjustments (1)
|Combined
|Revenues:
|Total revenues
$
275,413
$
14,139
$
289,552
|Operating expenses
|Cost of revenues
73,008
14,139
87,147
|Content and software development
36,026
-
36,026
|Selling and marketing
81,410
-
81,410
|General and administrative
55,711
-
55,711
|Amortization of intangible assets
84,758
-
84,758
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
70,475
-
70,475
|Recapitalization and acquisition-related costs
21,764
-
21,764
|Restructuring
8,279
-
8,279
|Total operating expenses
431,431
14,139
445,570
|Operating loss:
$
(156,018
)
$
-
$
(156,018
)
|Other income (expense), net
1,132
-
1,132
|Fair value adjustment of warrants
16,952
-
16,952
|Fair value adjustment of hedge instruments
(15,065
)
-
(15,065
)
|Interest income
170
-
170
|Interest expense
(23,007
)
-
(23,007
)
|Loss before benefit from income taxes
(175,836
)
-
(175,836
)
|Benefit from income taxes
(25,402
)
-
(25,402
)
|Loss from continuing operations
(150,434
)
-
(150,434
)
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
7,292
7,292
|Net loss
$
(143,142
)
$
-
$
(143,142
)
|Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA:
|Amortization of intangible assets
84,758
-
84,758
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
70,475
-
70,475
|Recapitalization and acquisition-related costs
21,764
-
21,764
|Restructuring
8,279
-
8,279
|Warrant fair value adjustment and foreign currency
(18,123
)
-
(18,123
)
|Fair value adjustment of hedge instruments
15,065
-
15,065
|Stock-based compensation expense
18,510
-
18,510
|Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(5,149
)
-
(5,149
)
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
(7,292
)
-
(7,292
)
|Adjusted net income from continuing operations
$
45,145
$
-
$
45,145
|Benefit from income taxes, excluding tax impacts above
(20,253
)
-
(20,253
)
|Interest expense, net
22,837
-
22,837
|Depreciation
2,360
-
2,360
|Non-recurring costs and other
6,561
-
6,561
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$
56,650
$
-
$
56,650
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
20
%
|(1) Non-GAAP revenue adjustments include reseller fees, which are presented on a net basis in GAAP revenue.
SKILLSOFT CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
|For the Three Months Ended July 31, 2021
|For the
Period from
5/1/21 to 6/11/21
|For the
Period from
5/1/21 to 6/11/21
|For the
Period from
6/12/21 to 7/31/21
|Non-GAAP
Revenue
Adjustments (2)
|Combined
|Global Knowledge
|Skillsoft
|Skillsoft (1)
|Codecademy (3)
|Proforma
|Revenues:
|Total revenues
$
25,255
$
34,814
$
75,466
$
10,923
$
146,458
$
10,309
$
156,767
|Operating expenses
|Cost of revenues
11,836
6,949
22,290
6,468
47,543
|Content and software development
258
4,510
6,208
-
10,976
|Selling and marketing
5,398
10,905
19,650
-
35,953
|General and administrative
10,765
4,652
16,824
-
32,241
|Amortization of intangible assets
1,063
14,575
18,493
-
34,131
|Recapitalization and acquisition-related costs
-
4,927
9,900
-
14,827
|Restructuring
146
(910
)
287
-
(477
)
|Total operating expenses
29,466
45,608
93,652
6,468
175,194
|Operating loss:
$
(4,211
)
$
(10,794
)
$
(18,186
)
$
4,455
$
(28,736
)
|Other income (expense), net
(852
)
304
(992
)
-
(1,540
)
|Fair value adjustment of warrants
-
800
17,115
-
17,915
|Interest income
-
53
9
-
62
|Interest expense
(1,901
)
(5,354
)
(9,265
)
-
(16,520
)
|Loss before benefit from income taxes
(6,964
)
(14,991
)
(11,319
)
4,455
(28,819
)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
481
(464
)
(1,996
)
(1,979
)
|Loss from continuing operations
(7,445
)
(14,527
)
(9,323
)
4,455
(26,840
)
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
2,668
(2,531
)
137
|Net loss
$
(7,445
)
$
(11,859
)
$
(11,854
)
$
4,455
$
(26,703
)
|Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA:
|Amortization of intangible assets
$
1,063
$
14,575
$
18,493
$
-
$
34,131
|Impact of fresh-start reporting
4,455
(4,455
)
|Recapitalization and acquisition-related costs
7,469
4,927
9,900
-
22,296
|Restructuring
266
(910
)
287
-
(357
)
|Warrant fair value adjustment and foreign currency
-
(1,179
)
(16,377
)
-
(17,556
)
|Stock-based compensation expense
-
-
4,817
-
4,817
|Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
608
3,106
2,432
-
6,145
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(2,668
)
2,531
-
(137
)
|Adjusted net income from continuing operations
$
1,961
$
10,447
$
10,229
$
-
$
22,636
|Benefit from income taxes, excluding tax impacts above
(127
)
(3,570
)
(4,428
)
-
(8,124
)
|Interest expense, net
1,901
5,301
9,256
-
16,458
|Depreciation
467
557
1,006
-
2,030
|Non-recurring costs and other
709
460
154
-
1,323
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$
4,911
$
13,195
$
16,217
$
-
$
34,323
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
23
%
|(1) GAAP results of Skillsoft include Global Knowledge subsequent to June 11, 2021.
|(2) Non-GAAP revenue adjustments include the add back of (i) non-cash deferred revenue fair value adjustments and (ii) reseller fees, which are presented on a net basis in GAAP revenue.
|(3) Non-GAAP revenue adjustment includes proforma Codecademy revenue to allow better comparison against the three months ended July 31, 2022.
SKILLSOFT CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
|For the Six Months Ended July 31, 2021
|For the
Period from
2/1/21 to 6/11/21
|For the
Period from
2/1/21 to 6/11/21
|For the
Period from
6/12/21 to 7/31/21
|Non-GAAP
Revenue
Adjustments (2)
|Combined
|Global Knowledge
|Skillsoft
|Skillsoft (1)
|Codecademy (3)
|Proforma
|Revenues:
|Total revenues
$
71,932
$
102,494
$
75,466
$
33,640
$
283,532
$
13,070
$
296,602
|Operating expenses
|Cost of revenues
34,698
22,043
22,290
14,557
93,588
|Content and software development
492
15,012
6,208
-
21,712
|Selling and marketing
16,404
34,401
19,650
-
70,455
|General and administrative
19,765
16,471
16,824
-
53,060
|Amortization of intangible assets
2,646
46,492
18,493
-
67,631
|Recapitalization and acquisition-related costs
-
6,641
9,900
-
16,541
|Restructuring
2,764
(576
)
287
-
2,475
|Total operating expenses
76,769
140,484
93,652
14,557
325,462
|Operating loss:
$
(4,837
)
$
(37,990
)
$
(18,186
)
$
19,083
$
(41,930
)
|Other income (expense), net
624
(167
)
(992
)
-
(535
)
|Fair value adjustment of warrants
-
900
17,115
-
18,015
|Interest income
-
60
9
-
69
|Interest expense
(11,970
)
(16,763
)
(9,265
)
-
(37,998
)
|Loss before benefit from income taxes
(16,183
)
(53,960
)
(11,319
)
19,083
(62,379
)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(359
)
(3,521
)
(1,996
)
-
(5,876
)
|Loss from continuing operations
(15,824
)
(50,439
)
(9,323
)
19,083
(56,503
)
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
1,175
(2,531
)
-
(1,356
)
|Net loss
$
(15,824
)
$
(49,264
)
$
(11,854
)
$
19,083
$
(57,859
)
|Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA:
|Amortization of intangible assets
$
2,646
$
46,492
$
18,493
$
-
$
67,631
|Impact of fresh-start reporting
19,083
(19,083
)
-
|Recapitalization and acquisition-related costs
8,862
6,641
9,900
-
25,403
|Restructuring
2,884
(576
)
287
-
2,595
|Warrant fair value adjustment and foreign currency
-
(1,001
)
(16,377
)
-
(17,378
)
|Stock-based compensation expense
-
-
4,817
-
4,817
|Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(319
)
10,033
2,432
-
12,145
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(1,175
)
2,531
-
1,356
|Adjusted net income from continuing operations
$
(1,751
)
$
30,233
$
10,229
$
-
$
38,710
|Benefit from income taxes, excluding tax impacts above
(40
)
(13,554
)
(4,428
)
-
(18,021
)
|Interest expense, net
11,970
16,703
9,256
-
37,929
|Depreciation
1,473
1,776
1,006
-
4,255
|Non-recurring costs and other
(714
)
626
154
-
66
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$
10,938
$
35,784
$
16,217
$
-
$
62,939
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
22
%
|(1) GAAP results of Skillsoft include Global Knowledge subsequent to June 11, 2021.
|(2) Non-GAAP revenue adjustments include the add back of (i) non-cash deferred revenue fair value adjustments and (ii) reseller fees, which are presented on a net basis in GAAP revenue.
|(3) Non-GAAP revenue adjustment includes proforma Codecademy revenue to allow better comparison against the six months ended July 31, 2022.
Contacts
Investors
Eric Boyer
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
eric.boyer@skillsoft.com
Media
Nancy Coleman
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
nancy.coleman@skillsoft.com