Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Elvis – 21 Tage bis zur „Wiederauferstehung“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Tradegate
08.09.22
11:13 Uhr
258,50 Euro
+0,65
+0,25 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
258,25258,4511:14
258,30258,5011:14
PR Newswire
08.09.2022 | 10:28
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nintex Appoints Microsoft's Jeff Teper to the Company's Board of Directors

Company further expands its process and automation expertise with new board appointment

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the appointment of Jeff Teper as its newest board member.

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Teper is the President of Collaborative Apps and Platforms at Microsoft which includes Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive. With more than 30 years of product leadership experience at Microsoft, he brings the right combination of leadership, product advocacy and customer insight to help Nintex build products and services that will help define the process automation market.

"Jeff's depth of experience building and scaling businesses at Microsoft is unparalleled", said Eric Johnson, Nintex CEO. "His unique blend of technical and business expertise coupled with his ability to recognise trends make him the perfect addition to the Nintex board."

"I've worked closely with Nintex since their inception in 2006. Not only are they a trusted Microsoft 365 and Azure partner, but have also established a great reputation as leaders within the process automation market" said Jeff Teper, "which is testament to the incredible work of Eric and his team. I'm excited to play a role in helping build on this success."

According to Stephen Elop Nintex Board Chair "as the process automation market evolves Jeff's expertise will be a big help to the Nintex management team, driving product innovation and excellence to accelerate the company's growth. I've had the opportunity to work closely with Jeff throughout my career and I'm excited to work with him closely again."

To learn how more organisations across every industry are going digital faster and transforming the way people work with the Nintex Process Platform, visit https://www.nintex.com/why-nintex/case-studies/.

Media Contact
Ben Tamblyn
ben.tamblyn@nintex.com
cell: +1 425 802 0409

About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg

MICROSOFT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.