AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure Receives US Patent for NeuroRestore ACD856

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the United States Patent Office (USPTO) has issued a patent covering ACD856, which is being developed against Alzheimer's disease and other disorders with cognitive impairment.

USPTO has announced that they have now approved the company's patent application in the US, which refers to ACD856, the leading drug candidate in the NeuroRestore platform, which is being developed against Alzheimer's disease. The patent number is US 11,352,332 and the patent is valid until 2039.

ACD856 and other substances in the NeuroRestore platform stimulate several important signaling systems and signaling molecules in the brain such as BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor) and NGF (Nerve Growth Factor), which can lead to improved cognition. Previous preclinical studies have shown that AlzeCure's drug candidates strengthen communication between nerve cells and improve cognitive ability, including learning and memory functions. New preclinical results also show potential neuroprotective and disease-modifying effects with these substances. The biological mechanism behind NeuroRestore enables several indications, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, but also depression.

"We are continuing to build a patent portfolio for our NeuroRestore program. This is an important step for ACD856, which is in clinical development against Alzheimer's," said Gunnar Nordvall, Head of Chemistry and IP.

"These are very good news and constitute an important milestone for both the project and the company and further strengthens our commercial opportunities for this promising substance, which has just generated new positive clinical data," said Martin Jönsson, CEO.

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets other types of severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

About NeuroRestore

NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease, sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. In preclinical studies with NeuroRestore we have been able to show that our drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. NeuroRestore stimulates specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system known as neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep disorders. There is also a link between BDNF signaling and depression, something that has been further strengthened in recent years.

