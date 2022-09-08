DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Metalinq and Blvck Paris join forces to bring interoperable fashion 'Wearables' to the Metaverse

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Metalinq and Blvck Paris join forces to bring interoperable fashion 'Wearables' to the Metaverse 08-Sep-2022 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Coinsilium Group Limited: Metalinq and Blvck Paris join forces to bring interoperable fashion 'Wearables' to the Metaverse

London UK, 8 September 2022 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder, is pleased to report on the announcement made today by Metalinq Labs Inc ("Metalinq Labs") and Blvck Paris ("Blvck Paris"), both companies are Coinsilium backed advisory clients.

The full announcement from Metalinq can be seen here:

https://medium.com/metalinq/metalinq-x-blvck-paris-427d5268a9f

Highlights:

-- Blvck Paris to launch first-ever interoperable Metaverse wearable collection using the Metalinq Protocol.

-- Metaverse wearable collection to launch on multiple Metaverses simultaneously.

-- Wearables launch will consist of a number of designs based on the 'outfits' and 'accessories' layers fromthe original Blvck 'Genesis NFT' collection.

-- Blvck Paris will be leveraging the Metalinq creator community to convert their 2D designs into multi-metaverse-compatible 3D designs.

-- The Metaverse has the potential to generate up to USD 5 Trillion of value creation by 2030 according to aJune 2022 report published by McKinsey & Company.

Eddy Travia, CEO of Coinsilium, commented:

"We are delighted to note this exciting news today after successfully forging the introduction between the Blvck Paris and Metalinq Labs teams, as part of Coinsilium's role as Project Advisors. The synergies between Metalinq Labs and Blvck Paris are potentially immense, with fashion being one of the main driving forces leading Metaverse and NFT adoption.

Coinsilium is also in a great position to benefit, as early backers of both the Blvck Genesis NFT collection and Metalinq Labs. We are hopeful that this partnership between two cutting-edge web3 projects will provide shareholders with a taste of things to come for Coinsilium and the exciting portfolio of projects we are now building and working with."

Coinsilium Interest in Metalinq

As announced on 25th July 2022 under the terms of a Token Purchase Agreement, Coinsilium will receive USD 200,000 in value of USDMLINQ digital tokens. The tokens will vest over a period of time following the USDMLINQ token generation event ("TGE"). Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to Metalinq Labs. The services include strategic advice on token economics, strategic development, and partnerships.

Metalinq Token Airdrop for USDIND Holders

Metalinq has also announced that, subject to certain terms, existing USDIND token holders may be eligible to receive USDMLINQ tokens on a 1-1 basis. Coinsilium currently holds 5,349,895 USDIND Tokens. Details can be seen here:

https://medium.com/metalinq/metalinq-partner-with-indorse-to-build-a-metaverse-focused-protocol-cef0e58a4c67

Coinsilium Interest in Blvck Paris Genesis Collection

Coinsilium provides advisory services to Blvck Paris on its web3 strategy. It also acted as main backer for the Genesis Collection drop and at the time of writing holds 250 Blvck Genesis NFTs in its Crypto Portfolio.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 ( AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 (Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture operator based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the NFT arena and also within Open Finance.

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has a 50:50 venture with IOV Labs in Singapore, enabling the promotion and commercialisation of RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets; and has partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

About Blvck Paris and Metalinq

Blvck Paris is a luxury lifestyle brand founded in 2017 by French designer Julian O'hayon. The brand has developed an engaged community of millions of social media followers and customers worldwide. Blvck is known for its 'All Blvck' clothing, accessories and digital goods. Blvck strives to pioneer an aspirational lifestyle from visual content to merchandise, pursuing quality and design.

In 2021, the brand opened stores worldwide in Tokyo, Miami, Taipei, Taichung, Hong Kong and Macau. Blvck recently launched their Blvck Genesis NFT collection, which consists of 9,999 Blvck avatar NFTs living on the Ethereum blockchain.

By launching with Metalinq, Blvck Paris will reward holders of the Genesis NFT collection with an exclusive wearables drop. The Blvck community members will be able to wear their Blvck wearables with different avatars in the metaverse of their choice (starting with Decentraland, CryptoVoxels, and Somnium Space). The wearables will be compatible across multiple graphic styles and metaverse standards!

Ready to travel the Multiverse?

Blvck Paris's new wearables is a fantastic first collection to launch on Metalinq. It will be the first of many new partnerships that will allow brands to launch truly interoperable wearables that will offer real utility across multiple metaverses. By combining the amazing designs created by Blvck Paris with Metalinq's cutting-edge technology, users will finally own a borderless digital asset.

Metalinq believes in a web3 world without barriers between digital environments. We know there will be multiple metaverses. Many will build walled gardens. We believe that users should experience the multiverse. Where everyone can easily jump from one world to another and take their wearables with them.

Are you ready to join us on this journey into the Multiverse?!

For more info

Blvck Paris NFT collection - https://opensea.io/collection/blvckgenesis

Blvck Paris Website - https://nft.blvck.com/

Metalinq Website - https://metalinq.io

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 186633 EQS News ID: 1437901 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1437901&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2022 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)