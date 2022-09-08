Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.09.2022
Breaking News! Elvis – 21 Tage bis zur „Wiederauferstehung“!
WKN: A1W0MM ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
Dow Jones News
08.09.2022 | 11:49
AVEVA Group plc: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Block Listing Six Monthly Return

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Block Listing Six Monthly Return 08-Sep-2022 / 10:16 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 8 September 2022 

Name of applicant:                             AVEVA GROUP PLC 
Name of scheme:                               AVEVA GROUP PLC LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN 
                                      and AVEVA GROUP PLC Restricted Share Plan 
Period of return:                     From:       8 March 2022   To: 7 September 2022 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:   1,027,048 ordinary shares 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the NIL 
date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period  409,369 
(see LR3.5.7G): 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 617,679 
               Helen Lamprell 
Name of contact: 
               General Counsel and Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: +44 (0)1223 556655

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BBG9VN75 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:     AVV 
LEI Code:   213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
Sequence No.: 186798 
EQS News ID:  1438307 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438307&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2022 05:17 ET (09:17 GMT)

