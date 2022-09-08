AVEVA Group plc: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Block Listing Six Monthly Return

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Block Listing Six Monthly Return 08-Sep-2022

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 8 September 2022

Name of applicant: AVEVA GROUP PLC Name of scheme: AVEVA GROUP PLC LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN and AVEVA GROUP PLC Restricted Share Plan Period of return: From: 8 March 2022 To: 7 September 2022 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,027,048 ordinary shares Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the NIL date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period 409,369 (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 617,679 Helen Lamprell Name of contact: General Counsel and Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: +44 (0)1223 556655

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Category Code: BLR TIDM: AVV LEI Code: 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

