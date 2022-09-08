Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Elvis – 21 Tage bis zur „Wiederauferstehung“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B5TU ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Ticker-Symbol: HDK 
Frankfurt
08.09.22
08:01 Uhr
1,700 Euro
+0,220
+14,86 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7001,77012:29
Dow Jones News
08.09.2022 | 12:01
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM 08-Sep-2022 / 10:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Halfords Group plc

Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 7 September 2022. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 5 September 2022, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736. 

For        Against     Total votes % of shares on  No. of 
Resolution                                   validly   register at 3.00 Votes 
                      No. of   %   No. of   %   cast    pm on 5 September Withheld** 
                      Votes       Votes            2022 
1       Receive the Audited     172,404,998 100.00 4,954   0.00 172,409,952 78.75%      134,621 
       Financial Statements 
2       Declare a final dividend   172,540,171 100.00 1,773   0.00 172,541,944 78.81%      2,629 
3       Approve the Directors'    156,545,528 90.75 15,953,797 9.25 172,499,325 78.79%      45,248 
       Remuneration Report 
4       Elect Jo Hartley as a    172,131,385 99.77 390,909  0.23 172,522,294 78.80%      22,279 
       Director 
5       Re-elect Keith Williams as a 168,274,878 97.54 4,249,111 2.46 172,523,989 78.80%      20,584 
       Director 
6       Re-elect Helen Jones as a  169,530,339 98.27 2,993,150 1.73 172,523,489 78.80%      21,084 
       Director 
7       Re-elect Jill Caseberry as a 163,881,885 98.31 2,821,041 1.69 166,702,926 76.14%      5,841,647 
       Director 
8       Re-elect Tom Singer as a   171,247,955 99.26 1,276,034 0.74 172,523,989 78.80%      20,584 
       Director 
9       Re-elect Graham Stapleton as 172,489,481 99.98 28,228   0.02 172,517,709 78.80%      26,864 
       a Director 
10      Re-appoint BDO LLP as    172,425,430 99.94 107,886  0.06 172,533,316 78.81%      11,257 
       Auditor 
       Authorise the Audit 
11      Committee to determine the  172,524,667 100.00 6,955   0.00 172,531,622 78.81%      12,951 
       remuneration of the Auditor 
12      Authorise the Company to   159,725,401 92.58 12,810,143 7.42 172,535,544 78.81%      9,029 
       make political donations 
13      Renew the general authority 140,270,870 81.30 32,261,912 18.70 172,532,782 78.81%      11,791 
       to allot relevant securities 
14      Disapply statutory      140,466,216 81.42 32,064,612 18.58 172,530,828 78.81%      13,745 
       pre-emption rights* 
       Authorise the Company to 
15      make market purchases of its 172,458,915 99.97 55,439   0.03 172,514,354 78.80%      30,219 
       own shares* 
       Authorise that general 
16      meetings, other than AGMs  170,415,850 98.77 2,126,075 1.23 172,541,925 78.81%      2,648 
       can be called on 14 days' 
       clear notice* 
       Authorise the establishment 
17      of the Halfords Group    172,444,503 99.96 75,147   0.04 172,519,650 78.80%      24,923 
       Deferred Bonus Plan 2022

Notes

* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

These results will also be made available on the Company's website, and in accordance with LR 9.6.2 and 9.2.6ER(1), a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  186796 
EQS News ID:  1438289 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438289&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2022 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

HALFORDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.