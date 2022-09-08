DJ Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM 08-Sep-2022

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Halfords Group plc

Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 7 September 2022. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 5 September 2022, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736.

For Against Total votes % of shares on No. of Resolution validly register at 3.00 Votes No. of % No. of % cast pm on 5 September Withheld** Votes Votes 2022 1 Receive the Audited 172,404,998 100.00 4,954 0.00 172,409,952 78.75% 134,621 Financial Statements 2 Declare a final dividend 172,540,171 100.00 1,773 0.00 172,541,944 78.81% 2,629 3 Approve the Directors' 156,545,528 90.75 15,953,797 9.25 172,499,325 78.79% 45,248 Remuneration Report 4 Elect Jo Hartley as a 172,131,385 99.77 390,909 0.23 172,522,294 78.80% 22,279 Director 5 Re-elect Keith Williams as a 168,274,878 97.54 4,249,111 2.46 172,523,989 78.80% 20,584 Director 6 Re-elect Helen Jones as a 169,530,339 98.27 2,993,150 1.73 172,523,489 78.80% 21,084 Director 7 Re-elect Jill Caseberry as a 163,881,885 98.31 2,821,041 1.69 166,702,926 76.14% 5,841,647 Director 8 Re-elect Tom Singer as a 171,247,955 99.26 1,276,034 0.74 172,523,989 78.80% 20,584 Director 9 Re-elect Graham Stapleton as 172,489,481 99.98 28,228 0.02 172,517,709 78.80% 26,864 a Director 10 Re-appoint BDO LLP as 172,425,430 99.94 107,886 0.06 172,533,316 78.81% 11,257 Auditor Authorise the Audit 11 Committee to determine the 172,524,667 100.00 6,955 0.00 172,531,622 78.81% 12,951 remuneration of the Auditor 12 Authorise the Company to 159,725,401 92.58 12,810,143 7.42 172,535,544 78.81% 9,029 make political donations 13 Renew the general authority 140,270,870 81.30 32,261,912 18.70 172,532,782 78.81% 11,791 to allot relevant securities 14 Disapply statutory 140,466,216 81.42 32,064,612 18.58 172,530,828 78.81% 13,745 pre-emption rights* Authorise the Company to 15 make market purchases of its 172,458,915 99.97 55,439 0.03 172,514,354 78.80% 30,219 own shares* Authorise that general 16 meetings, other than AGMs 170,415,850 98.77 2,126,075 1.23 172,541,925 78.81% 2,648 can be called on 14 days' clear notice* Authorise the establishment 17 of the Halfords Group 172,444,503 99.96 75,147 0.04 172,519,650 78.80% 24,923 Deferred Bonus Plan 2022

Notes

* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

These results will also be made available on the Company's website, and in accordance with LR 9.6.2 and 9.2.6ER(1), a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

