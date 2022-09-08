The Sri Lankan authorities are seeking project proposals for five PV projects - both ground-mounted installations and floating arrays - with power ranging from 2 MW to 10 MW.The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Sri Lanka's largest electricity supplier, has launched a tender for the deployment of 30 MW of solar capacity across the country. The five ground-mounted and floating solar projects will range in capacity from 2 MW to 10 MW. The selected developers will build the facilities on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis and will be awarded 20-year power purchase agreements. The deadline to submit project ...

