Oasis Systems LLC: Greg Joyner, Senior Aviation Veteran, Joins Oasis Systems

BURLINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Oasis Systems, a leading provider of technology services to the Federal Government, announced today that Senior Aviation Veteran, Greg Joyner has joined the company as Vice President of Strategy and Operations, Federal Division. Greg will work with leaders across the organization to develop growth plans and execute business operations for federal government civilian agencies. "Greg's experience, expertise and leadership in the FAA and federal markets will help us expand our federal market opportunities. Oasis Systems is committed to providing technology solutions to the federal market, so I am thrilled that Greg is on our team to help us continue to add value to government customers," said CEO Tom Colatosti.

Greg brings 40 years of aviation expertise as an executive leader within the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration. Prior to joining Oasis Systems, Greg held senior aviation leadership positions at AECOM, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), Volpe National Transportation Systems Center and the FAA. Greg served as the Director of the Technical Center for Air Traffic Systems and Operations at Volpe and as manager of the FAA's Program Management Organization (PMO) Air Traffic Management Programs Group, where he was responsible for managing the modernization of the FAA's En-route and Terminal Automation Systems to enable a seamless transition to the Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen). Greg also served as Senior FAA Representative to Mediterranean Europe, the Balkans, and the Middle East. He held numerous International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) positions including U.S. Member of the All-Weather Operations Panel, Testing of Radio Navigation Aids Study Group, and program manager of the ICAO Aeronautical Surveillance Panel.

Commenting on his appointment to Oasis Systems, Greg said, "For many years, I have known Oasis Systems and of their reputation for providing innovative technology solutions, for their commitment to customer success and for being known for quality and integrity. I am proud to join the Oasis Systems team to continue to drive this legacy."

About Oasis

Oasis Systems is a leading provider of technology services for mission-critical programs for Federal Civilian Agencies and the U.S. Military. Oasis delivers system engineering, cybersecurity, agile software development and technology services and solutions for customer success from air, sea, ground, undersea and cyberspace for customers such as the Federal Aviation Administration, NASA, U.S. Department of Defense and other governmental agencies for missions of national importance. The Company's solutions combine engineering solutions, innovative technologies, deep subject-matter expertise, firsthand mission understanding, and long-term customer knowledge to deliver the critical solutions needed to solve critical challenges. Employees share a collaborative culture built on commitment, integrity, teamwork, respect, and uncompromising performance, which enables best-in-class service and solutions for customers. For more information, go to www.oasissystems.com.

