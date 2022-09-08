Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Announces Appointment of John Jentz as Independent Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Jentz to the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Mawson, as Independent Director.

Mr. Jentz is a seasoned mining professional and company director. During his 20+ year career in mining, Mr. Jentz has held roles across investment banking and mining corporates - most notably in recent positions of VP Corporate Development of Semafo Gold and Director of North American Palladium, each of which were acquired for ~C$1B in the last 3 years. He has a strong corporate strategy mindset, mining capital markets experience which spans institutional, HNW and retail investor bases, and a corporate finance skill base relevant across the capital structure. Mr. Jentz has a HBSc (Actuarial) from the University of Western Ontario, and MBA from McMaster University and is both a Charted Accountant (CA) and Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA). He is currently the Lead Director of Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR).

Pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and, in connection with Mr. Jentz' appointment to the Board, Mr. Jentz has been granted incentive stock options to purchase 600,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of three years.

Mr. Fairhall, CEO, states "I am very pleased to welcome John to the Board. John brings decades of financial and mining experience overseeing real value creation and realization. These skills are complementary to Mawson's strategy as it looks to build shareholder value from its unique asset portfolio which includes the 1.04 Moz AuEq Rajapalot project in Finland (PEA in-progress), Skellefteå North Gold project in Sweden and its 60% holding of ASX listed Southern Cross Gold Ltd. I look forward to John's contributions during this exciting time for the Company.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also owns 60% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.

On behalf of the Board,

"Ivan Fairhall"

Ivan Fairhall, CEO Further Information www.mawsongold.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary,

+1 (604) 685 9316

info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; changes in world metal markets; changes in equity markets; ability to achieve goals; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the novel COVID-19 virus; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; reliance on a single asset; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations; unexpected geological conditions; local community relations; dealings with non-governmental organizations; delays in operations due to permit grants; environmental and safety risks; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Mawson, in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, Mawson can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/715133/Mawson-Announces-Appointment-of-John-Jentz-as-Independent-Director