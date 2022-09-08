Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is very proud to announce that it has received UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies. We have successfully completed the final stage of the certification process, which includes audit results, use of the UL ECOLOGO® mark, and registration in UL's SPOT sustainable product database. We are very proud of this accomplishment and intend to continue working to promote this certification and its advantages, helping to make it a key objective in the mineral exploration sector.

A plan for the future

The responsible development of mineral resources has become a must. It is a factor in all parts of society, and every project needs to be designed and executed with it in mind. For mineral exploration companies and their service providers, that entails applying the best social, environmental, and economic practices.

For our company, UL ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration promotes a better work environment, motivates employees, improves our appeal as an employer, strengthens strategic planning, and aids in risk management. As studies tend to show, being certified means we could be better prepared for changes to legislation and are likely to have better relationships with stakeholders, which would contribute to the social acceptability of our projects and help improve completion times.

The certification process

We began the accreditation process on January 11, 2022, successfully completing it on August 15, 2022. In completing the process, we showed that we met all of the responsible development indicators required to obtain UL ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration.

A team effort

We would like to thank the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA) and their coaching program for their collaboration. We greatly appreciate their support and guidance and are grateful for their contribution to the success of our efforts.

Victor Cantore, Amex Exploration's president and CEO commented, "Being awarded ECOLOGO Certification is a proud achievement for our whole team. The ECOLOGO certification demonstrates to all our stakeholders, including investors and communities, that a trusted third party has carefully evaluated our operations and procedures to validate that our environmental, social and governance procedures and practices in relation to exploration in Quebec meet or exceed best practices. This certification illustrates our company's commitment to sustainable and responsible mining."

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project has open-pit potential to access high-grade underground zone. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple zones and discovered two copper-rich VMS zones.

