Agreement supports the development of molecules targeting acute myeloid leukemia, multiple myeloma, human papilloma virus (HPV) associated tumors, and additional human leukocyte antigens (HLAs) that have the potential to increase immunotherapy options for patients

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences company, and NexImmune Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing unique approaches to T cell immunotherapies, announced today that they have signed a service agreement to develop cell lines targeting rare cancers and autoimmune diseases and to advance two HLAs that can be used to expand treatments to more patients. Per the agreement, NexImmune will leverage Selexis' SUREtechnology Platform, a suite of cell line development technologies that significantly reduce the time, effort, and costs associated with developing high-performance mammalian cell lines.

The Selexis-generated cell lines will be used to manufacture HLA IgG4 fusion proteins and T cell co-stimulatory monoclonal antibodies that will be incorporated into NexImmune's proprietary AIM injectable nanoparticle modality. These nanoparticles are designed to be an off-the-shelf injectable modality to engage a patient's own T cells to identify and kill a variety of diseased cells within the body.

"We are pleased to support NexImmune's exciting programs. Its innovative T cell modulating nanotechnology has the potential to create therapies that provide better outcomes for patients suffering from rare forms of cancer and autoimmune diseases," said Mark W. Womack, Chief Executive Officer of Selexis and KBI Biopharma. "We are excited to continue our longstanding relationship with NexImmune and are proud to be its cell line development provider of choice. We look forward to helping advance their novel immunotherapies to the clinic."

NexImmune's off-the-shelf AIM injectable nanoparticles, decorated with antigen-specific peptides and co-stimulatory molecules, have the ability to engage antigen-specific T cell populations at multiple sites in the body and specifically stimulate or tolerize them to address a range of diseases, including cancers and autoimmune disorders for which there are currently no effective cellular therapies available.

"We are thrilled to have a partner in Selexis, as an industry-leading cell line development provider," said NexImmune Chief Scientific Officer, Mathias Oelke. "Our long-established working relationship made the decision to partner with them again an easy choice. We look forward to working together as we develop biologics that have the potential to make a real difference in patients' lives."

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences company, is the global leader in cell line development with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. Our global client partners have utilized Selexis technologies to advance more than 160 drug candidates in preclinical and clinical development and manufacture ten commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development process, the Company's technologies shorten development timelines and reduce manufacturing risks. More information is available at www.selexis.com

About NexImmune

NexImmune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body's own T cells to generate a specific, potent, and durable immune response. NexImmune's lead programs, NEXI-001, NEXI-002 and NEXI-003, are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed AML after allogeneic stem cell transplantation, multiple myeloma refractory to 3 or more prior lines of therapy and HPV-related cancers, respectively. NexImmune is also developing AIM nanoparticle constructs and modalities for potential clinical evaluation in oncology and in disease areas outside of oncology, including autoimmune disorders and infectious disease.

The backbone of NexImmune's approach is a proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) nanoparticle technology platform. The AIM technology enables NexImmune to construct nanoparticles that function as synthetic dendritic cells capable of directing a specific T cell-mediated immune response. NexImmune's nanoparticles employ natural biology to engage, activate and expand endogenous T cells in ways that combine anti-tumor attributes of antigen-specific precision, potency and long-term persistence with reduced potential for off-target toxicities. Alternatively for autoimmune indications, NexImmune's nanoparticles can engage antigen specific autoreactive cells to tolerize or kill cells responsible for disease without broad immunosuppression.For more information, visit www.neximmune.com.

