Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP") announced today that William Trevelyan Thomas has joined the firm as a Director in the firm's Investment Management group. Mr. Trevelyan Thomas will be based in LLCP's London office.

Josh Kaufman, Head of Europe at LLCP, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Will to LLCP. Will brings great experience and intelligence to the team, and we are excited for the contributions he will make to our growing European business."

Mr. Trevelyan Thomas joins LLCP from Charterhouse Capital Partners where he served as a Director for six years and prior to that he was with H.I.G. Capital for five years. A full biography of Mr. Trevelyan Thomas can be found at llcp.com/team.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 39-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, business services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure can provide a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by nine partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 19 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $13.1 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $8.4 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.

